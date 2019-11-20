By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Kidney Beans 400G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Red Kidney Beans 400G
£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

½ of a can
  Energy561kJ 134kcal
    7%
  Fat1.0g
    1%
  Saturates0.2g
    1%
  Sugars0.8g
    1%
  Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 468kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Red kidney beans in water.
  • MILD & VERSATILE Sorted for quality, ready for a hearty chilli
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Kidney Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within two days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2½ mins, 900W 2 mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) 1 minute (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4-5 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (120g)
Energy468kJ / 111kcal561kJ / 134kcal
Fat0.8g1.0g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate13.5g16.2g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre9.6g11.5g
Protein7.7g9.3g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent beans `- perfect for salads or on its ow

5 stars

excellent beans `- perfect for salads or on its own, not overcooked so fibre inside not broken down very good source of fibre and protein

Slightly hard skin but after being cooked for over

4 stars

Slightly hard skin but after being cooked for over an hour they were fine

Horrible quality

1 stars

They went straight from the can to the rubbish bin. The beans are hard because haven't been cooked properly. They have no clue how to prepare beans for eating (not for the rubbish). It's not rocket science to cook beans...just leave them on the cooker for long enough until they're properly cooked.

Awful beans

1 stars

Awful beans. The skins are hard and crunchy and the whole bean is tasteless. I thought it may be a dud can but the second one was just as bad. Could not eat them and had to throw them away.

Bean good to me.

5 stars

Where do I beangin, with these beans where great where have I been with out then.My kid needs theses beans there amazing for him highly recommend

I used these Kidney beans in a chilli sauce. They

1 stars

I used these Kidney beans in a chilli sauce. They rendered the sauce almost inedible as they remained hard and tasteless. I don't know why this should be as I have used this brand in the past with no problem at all.

Very good

5 stars

this product is very good

Good product

4 stars

Have only used in chillies but, seems as good as any other kidney bean used for this purpose!

Tasty!

5 stars

Great for chille and salads.

