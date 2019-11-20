Tesco Red Kidney Beans 400G

excellent beans `- perfect for salads or on its ow
excellent beans `- perfect for salads or on its own, not overcooked so fibre inside not broken down very good source of fibre and protein
Slightly hard skin but after being cooked for over an hour they were fine
They went straight from the can to the rubbish bin. The beans are hard because haven't been cooked properly. They have no clue how to prepare beans for eating (not for the rubbish). It's not rocket science to cook beans...just leave them on the cooker for long enough until they're properly cooked.
Awful beans. The skins are hard and crunchy and the whole bean is tasteless. I thought it may be a dud can but the second one was just as bad. Could not eat them and had to throw them away.
Bean good to me.
Where do I beangin, with these beans where great where have I been with out then.My kid needs theses beans there amazing for him highly recommend
I used these Kidney beans in a chilli sauce. They rendered the sauce almost inedible as they remained hard and tasteless. I don't know why this should be as I have used this brand in the past with no problem at all.
this product is very good
Have only used in chillies but, seems as good as any other kidney bean used for this purpose!
Tasty!
Great for chille and salads.