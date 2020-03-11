Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf30 200Ml

Summer sun protection 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 10th February 2020 I used this when i went to greece last August for my honeymoon. The sun was hot and fiece whilst there. When applying this cream you only need small amounts to rub in , otherwise it becomes a bit of a mess and end up looking like casper the friendly ghost. Otherwise this is great, factor 30 is perfect for mine and my husbands skin types, as we have a natrual dark tone. We re applied every couple hours . Easy squeeze bottle , so no silly frantic shaking trying to some out. .

Leaves your skin feeling soft 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 15th January 2020 Purchased this for my children to use for daily protection from the sun, its leaves your skin lovely and soft. It absorbs into the skin easily as it's not too thick and sticky like other sun protection creams

Love it! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th December 2019 I love this suncream. I took it to Bali with me for a two week holiday and wore it every day. The coverage is great, it’s non greasy and soaks into the skin like a moisturiser. The main reason I chose this suncream was because it is reed safe meaning it’s friendly to the environment and the ocean which was perfect for snorkelling and surfing.

Moisture heaven 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 9th December 2019 I suffer from dry skin and prickly heat on holiday and this is the only sunscreen that keeps both at bay

Great product 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 5th November 2019 I use this daily and have been doing so for years.recommended by my sister.non greasy but hydrating at the same time.so perfect for people with dry skin like myself.i usually apply foundation on top and it stays perfect in place.

Fresh smell 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th November 2019 I love this product. I purchase for every holiday, I know I can trust the brand and it protects my family’s skin from sun damage. I also use the 50spf

Greasy 3 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th November 2019 It's a good sun protecting lotion and keeps the UV rays blocked but it's very greasy and sticky, doesn't like the texture as it is very thick and takes time to absorb into the skin.

Soft and smooth 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 29th October 2019 I liked how it made my skin feel and I also felt protected.

Always use 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 28th October 2019 Every year this is my go to suncream! I love the smell and it works really well, the only annoying thing is when in the pool and you get out you can see where you have put the cream