By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf30 200Ml

4.5(70)Write a review
Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf30 200Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Product Description

  • Protect your skin the sun’s UV rays with a high SPF30 defence factor
  • Enhanced UVA & UVB filter system that’s compliant to EU skin protection
  • 200ml formula contains Vitamin E to revitalise skin & fight aging of skin

  • Protect your skin from the harmful effects of UV rays with NIVEA Moisturising Sun Lotion. Water-resistant, its long-lasting formula is enriched with Vitamin E, which helps fight premature skin ageing and leaves your skin looking healthier.

    Easy to apply, the lotion has a high sun defence factor (SPF30) and features an enhanced UVA and UVB filter system that is EU compliant for immediate skin protection.

  • Readily biodegradable and water-resistant formula
  • Free of Octinoxate and Oxybenzone – Compliant with Hawaiian Reef Bill
  • Highly effective UVA and UVB protection
  • Long-lasting and intensive moisture – Prevents skin from moisture loss
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and premature skin aging
  • Water Resistant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

70 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Summer sun protection

5 stars

I used this when i went to greece last August for my honeymoon. The sun was hot and fiece whilst there. When applying this cream you only need small amounts to rub in , otherwise it becomes a bit of a mess and end up looking like casper the friendly ghost. Otherwise this is great, factor 30 is perfect for mine and my husbands skin types, as we have a natrual dark tone. We re applied every couple hours . Easy squeeze bottle , so no silly frantic shaking trying to some out. .

Leaves your skin feeling soft

4 stars

Purchased this for my children to use for daily protection from the sun, its leaves your skin lovely and soft. It absorbs into the skin easily as it's not too thick and sticky like other sun protection creams

Love it!

5 stars

I love this suncream. I took it to Bali with me for a two week holiday and wore it every day. The coverage is great, it’s non greasy and soaks into the skin like a moisturiser. The main reason I chose this suncream was because it is reed safe meaning it’s friendly to the environment and the ocean which was perfect for snorkelling and surfing.

Moisture heaven

3 stars

I suffer from dry skin and prickly heat on holiday and this is the only sunscreen that keeps both at bay

Great product

5 stars

I use this daily and have been doing so for years.recommended by my sister.non greasy but hydrating at the same time.so perfect for people with dry skin like myself.i usually apply foundation on top and it stays perfect in place.

Fresh smell

5 stars

I love this product. I purchase for every holiday, I know I can trust the brand and it protects my family’s skin from sun damage. I also use the 50spf

Greasy

3 stars

It's a good sun protecting lotion and keeps the UV rays blocked but it's very greasy and sticky, doesn't like the texture as it is very thick and takes time to absorb into the skin.

Soft and smooth

5 stars

I liked how it made my skin feel and I also felt protected.

Always use

5 stars

Every year this is my go to suncream! I love the smell and it works really well, the only annoying thing is when in the pool and you get out you can see where you have put the cream

All Day Protection

5 stars

Overall I feel this product offers all round protection for a day out in the sun. It has a nice texture which I feels makes me feel secure in the knowledge that it covers and protects me from the sun. Although it is a lower SPF than the factor 50 I often prefer this product as it is slightly lighter especially in areas that burn less easily. Consequently I would recommend this product to a friend.

1-10 of 70 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea Sun Moisturising After Sun Lotion 400Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 7.00
£1.75/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion F50+ 200Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Nivea Lip Care Sun Spf30 4.8G

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 1.50
£31.25/100g

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Nivea Moisturising Sun Lotion Spf 15 200Ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Baskets are limited to 0 items per order

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here