Hellmans Real Mayonnaise 800G

Product Description

  • Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's in a deli in New York. He marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon is still found on the label and signifies our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's mayonnaise continues to be made using quality ingredients like free range eggs, oil and vinegar. Hellmann's mayonnaise range include the classic Real, Light and Lighter than Light products available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles to add a dollop of inspiration to household of all sizes. This year Hellmann's has also launched a new, premium range of ten BBQ and Hot Sauces introducing consumers to a global palate of ingredients and flavors sourced from around the world including Smokey American, Spicy Brazilian, and Mexican Chipotle, and spicing up barbecues across the UK.
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's in a deli in New York. He marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon is still found on the label and signifies our ongoing commitment to great quality products.
  • For a long, long time, we’ve been committed to sustainable farming, responsible business, and doing right by the people who help us make Hellmann’s. Not just because we think it makes our products better, but also because it’s the right thing to do.
  • It’s why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source 100% of our oils responsibly in our mayonnaise. It’s why our ketchup is made with 100% sustainable grown tomatoes. And why we’re always working to create new products that help fight food waste, or use up less energy, or generally do good for the world.
  • Because we’re on the side of food.
  • Hellmann's mayonnaise range include the classic Real, Light and Lighter than Light products available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles to add a dollop of inspiration to household of all sizes.
  • We've also launched a premium range of BBQ sauces including Smokey American, Spicy Brazilian, and Mexican Chipotle, to spice up barbecues across the UK. Why not also try our ketchups made with 36% more tomatoes? One is made with the entire tomato crop, both red and green tomatoes, and the other is sweetened only by honey for a more natural offering. Our portfolio also extends to a great tasting American yellow mustard for those hot dog and burger occasions, the mustard is made only with sustainable sourced mustard seeds.
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise made with free range eggs and sustainable sourced oils
  • Hellmann’s Real mayonnaise is the ideal choice for sprucing
  • You can also use Hellmann’s as an ingredient to transform your barbecue and everyday dinners into more delicious meals
  • Our Real Mayonnaise is a good source of Omega 3
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • At Hellmann's we're on the side of food and are committed to using only the very best ingredients for real taste
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG Yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract

Storage

AFTER OPENING, KEEP REFRIGERATED AND USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS.DO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2965 kJ415 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)721 kcal101 kcal5%
Fat (g)79 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)6.2 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)1.1 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.21 g3%
Omega 3 (g)7 g0.98 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 57 portions )---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Why plastic?

1 stars

Review from unilever.com

yet to try the taste but why, in this day and age, start producing what was perfect in glass bottles suddenly in plastic?

SIMPLY THE BEST E-V-E-R

5 stars

SIMPLY THE BEST E-V-E-R = Perfect in ALL aspects

NOTHING COMPARES

5 stars

The best mayonnaise ever. Perfect taste and consistency. Love it!

MAYO !

5 stars

It's the mayonnaise that makes the sandwich.. Also excellent for mashed potatoes and coronation chicken YUMMY

Your products

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I would just like to send a email and let you know how much I enjoy your products me and my family enjoy them massively especially the light products I would like to congratulate you on a fantastic product

The best

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Hellman's mayonnaise is the most widely regarded mayonnaise in the UK with good reason, I wouldn't go for any other brand.

The King of Mayo

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

What's not to love? For Mayonnaise, I just have to pick Hellmann's!

I trully love it

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like it

