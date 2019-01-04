Hellmans Real Mayonnaise 800G

Why plastic?
yet to try the taste but why, in this day and age, start producing what was perfect in glass bottles suddenly in plastic?
SIMPLY THE BEST E-V-E-R
SIMPLY THE BEST E-V-E-R = Perfect in ALL aspects
NOTHING COMPARES
The best mayonnaise ever. Perfect taste and consistency. Love it!
MAYO !
It's the mayonnaise that makes the sandwich.. Also excellent for mashed potatoes and coronation chicken YUMMY
Your products
I would just like to send a email and let you know how much I enjoy your products me and my family enjoy them massively especially the light products I would like to congratulate you on a fantastic product
The best
Hellman's mayonnaise is the most widely regarded mayonnaise in the UK with good reason, I wouldn't go for any other brand.
The King of Mayo
What's not to love? For Mayonnaise, I just have to pick Hellmann's!
I trully love it
I like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like itI like it