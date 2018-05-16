Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise 800G
- Light reduced calorie mayonnaise- 60% less calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
- Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise continues to be made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. That is why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise is only half the calories of our Real mayonnaise but with all the rich, creamy taste. It is also an excellent source of Omega 3 and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians and is perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers, or can be used as a dip or a jacket potato topping. We help people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. Hellmann's mayonnaise with its unmistakeable amazing taste is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Use the unmistakeable amazing taste of Hellmann's to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
- Hellmann’s Light Mayonnaise, made with 100% free-range eggs, the perfect accompaniment for all your meals, burgers and sandwiches
- Our Light Mayo has 60% fewer calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise and is only 40 calories per tablespoon
- Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann’s Light Mayonnaise, made with no artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives
- Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians, perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers
- You can use Hellmann’s Light Mayo for sandwiches, salads and burgers - enjoy the simple pleasure of good simple food
- The unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's mayonnaise for food lovers everywhere
- Pack size: 800G
water, rapeseed oil (25%), spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, sugar, salt, pasteurised free range EGG yolk (1.5%), cream powder (MILK), citrus fibre, thickener (guar gum, xanthan gum), MUSTARD flour, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), natural MUSTARD flavouring, paprika extract
REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING, USE WITHIN 3 MONTHSDO NOT FREEZE.
United Kingdom
Unilever UK,
Hellmann's,
Freepost ADM 3940,
London,
SW1A 1YR.
Unilever Ireland,
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1108 kJ
|166 kJ
|2%
|Energy (kcal)
|264 kcal
|40 kcal
|2%
|Fat (g)
|26 g
|3.9 g
|6%
|of which saturates (g)
|2.6 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|6 g
|0.9 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|2.3 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Salt (g)
|1.7 g
|0.26 g
|4%
|Omega 3 (g)
|2.3 g
|0.35 g
|0%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 53 portions )
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
