Dr Beckmann Original Glowhite 5X40g

4.4(9)
£1.55

£7.75/kg

Dr Beckmann Original Glowhite 5X40gwww.cleanright.euEco Contribution...- Works from energy saving 20 °C- 0% microplastics, perfumes & chlorine bleach- Sachet made with fibres of natural origin
+40% Whiter*What it does...- Amazing whites, + 40% whiter than using a laundry detergent alone*- Fights stains - for a fibre-deep clean powered by Oxi white technology- Easy to use no need to soak- Keeps your favourite whites, uniforms, towels & beddings looking like new - wash after wash* For common fabrics such as cotton and blends, by washing at 40 °C with detergent + Dr. Beckmann (40 g) vs. washing at 40 °C with detergent alone.
The Dr. Beckmann Family PromiseOur family has built the Dr. Beckmann brand over the last four generations. To us, it's more than just a business; it's a passion, so we naturally take pride in the exceptionally high quality of our products. Powerful, simple to use and designed for a cleaner future, leaving you with that great feeling of a job well done!Why Not Try...Dr. Beckmann Magic Leaves laundry detergent sheets are the ultra light- weight and easy to use new way to do your laundry.
© A.I.S.E.
Good Housekeeping Institute Approved 2023Refreshes WhitesPrevents GreyingWith Stain RemoverEffective from 20 °C
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

15-<30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Optical Brighteners

Net Contents

5 x 40g ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use it...Fill the washing machine with your laundry and add detergent as recommended.Place 1 sachet into the back of the drum (up to 5 kg per wash). Wash as usual (no short programme).Remove the sachet at end of the wash & throw away in the normal waste.Important Information- Always follow fabric care instructions and the manufacturer's manual.- Don't apply powder directly onto fabric.- Not suitable for removing stains from sun cream, sun lotion or self-tanning products.- For all white fabrics except wool and silk.- Reseal pack after use.

