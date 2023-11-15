Dr Beckmann Original Glowhite 5X40g www.cleanright.eu Eco Contribution... - Works from energy saving 20 °C - 0% microplastics, perfumes & chlorine bleach - Sachet made with fibres of natural origin

+40% Whiter* What it does... - Amazing whites, + 40% whiter than using a laundry detergent alone* - Fights stains - for a fibre-deep clean powered by Oxi white technology - Easy to use no need to soak - Keeps your favourite whites, uniforms, towels & beddings looking like new - wash after wash * For common fabrics such as cotton and blends, by washing at 40 °C with detergent + Dr. Beckmann (40 g) vs. washing at 40 °C with detergent alone.

The Dr. Beckmann Family Promise Our family has built the Dr. Beckmann brand over the last four generations. To us, it's more than just a business; it's a passion, so we naturally take pride in the exceptionally high quality of our products. Powerful, simple to use and designed for a cleaner future, leaving you with that great feeling of a job well done! Why Not Try... Dr. Beckmann Magic Leaves laundry detergent sheets are the ultra light- weight and easy to use new way to do your laundry.

© A.I.S.E.

Good Housekeeping Institute Approved 2023 Refreshes Whites Prevents Greying With Stain Remover Effective from 20 °C

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

15-<30% Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agents, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Optical Brighteners

Net Contents

5 x 40g ℮

Preparation and Usage