Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 400G

Awful !
Watery, tasteless, bland, awful, had to throw it in the bin, don't buy it !
What a shame. This was giving Heinz a good run for
What a shame. This was giving Heinz a good run for its money. Now all spaghetti and nothing else. Please tesco take back to the way it was! It is tasteless and more spag than Bol
Very disappointing product
I used to buy this product regularly, as it was of equal quality to the more expensive brands. It then became unavailable for a while but has now returned with new labelling. The quality has now vastly deteriorated, the sauce is now thin, watery and of little taste. There is also more sauce than spaghetti. I’ll not bother buying it again, I shall be stocking up with the more expensive brands when they go on offer or go without it all together
A great basic for those snack times.
As a quick snack, I love spaghetti Bolognese on toast and the simplest way is to use the canned variety. I was very surprised by how fresh-tasting this was, clear evidence of tomato, and not the usual somewhat bland sauce. At the price, a steal. I hope the recipe isn't changed to maintain price, as this would be a great shame.
Tasty and filling
Perfect for my kids to empty into a container and zap in the microwave for lunch when I’m at work
Tasty Spaghetti Bol at half the time !
Having tried this product some time ago,find it a pleasing Quick alternative when having a craving for Spaghetti Bolognese . It tastes good on Toast too.