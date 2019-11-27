By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Spaghetti Bolognese 400G
£ 0.55
£1.38/kg
Half a can contains
  • Energy715kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 358kJ / 85kcal

Product Description

  • Spaghetti in a tomato and minced beef and onion sauce.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Spaghetti, Water, Beef (17%), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Onion, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Turmeric, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).


Cooked Spaghetti contains: Water, Durum Wheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain celery.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 2 1/2 mins
900W 2 mins
Place contents in a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power, stirring half way through. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in France, using beef from Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsHalf of a can (200g) contains
Energy358kJ / 85kcal715kJ / 170kcal
Fat3.5g6.9g
Saturates1.5g3.0g
Carbohydrate8.6g17.2g
Sugars2.3g4.7g
Fibre0.7g1.4g
Protein4.6g9.1g
Salt0.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful !

1 stars

Watery, tasteless, bland, awful, had to throw it in the bin, don't buy it !

What a shame. This was giving Heinz a good run for

3 stars

What a shame. This was giving Heinz a good run for its money. Now all spaghetti and nothing else. Please tesco take back to the way it was! It is tasteless and more spag than Bol

Very disappointing product

2 stars

I used to buy this product regularly, as it was of equal quality to the more expensive brands. It then became unavailable for a while but has now returned with new labelling. The quality has now vastly deteriorated, the sauce is now thin, watery and of little taste. There is also more sauce than spaghetti. I’ll not bother buying it again, I shall be stocking up with the more expensive brands when they go on offer or go without it all together

A great basic for those snack times.

5 stars

As a quick snack, I love spaghetti Bolognese on toast and the simplest way is to use the canned variety. I was very surprised by how fresh-tasting this was, clear evidence of tomato, and not the usual somewhat bland sauce. At the price, a steal. I hope the recipe isn't changed to maintain price, as this would be a great shame.

Tasty and filling

5 stars

Perfect for my kids to empty into a container and zap in the microwave for lunch when I’m at work

Tasty Spaghetti Bol at half the time !

4 stars

Having tried this product some time ago,find it a pleasing Quick alternative when having a craving for Spaghetti Bolognese . It tastes good on Toast too.

