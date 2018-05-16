Macleans Freshmint Toothpaste 100Ml

Product Description
- Fresh Mint Fluoride Toothpaste
- With Macleans Fresh Mint you can feel confident that your teeth look and feel fresh and healthy, giving you confidence in your mouth every day.
- Natural peppermint oil for invigorating fresh breath
- Antibacterial action for protection against bad breath
- Deep down protection against plaque and decay
- Clinically proven for healthy gums
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitol, Glycerin, PEG-6, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Xanthan Gum, Chondrus Crispus (Carrageenan), Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.306% w/w (1400 ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions
- Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
Warnings
- As with other toothpastes, if irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In care of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor,
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Stonemasons Way,
- Rathfarnham,
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or:
- Stonemasons Way,
- Rathfarnham,
- Dublin 16,
- Ireland.
- www.macleans.co.uk
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
As with other toothpastes, if irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In care of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor, The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020