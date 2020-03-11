By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carefree Panty Liners Unscented 20 Pack

2.5(4)Write a review
£ 0.95
£0.05/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Cotton Unscented Pantyliners
  • Everyday Freshness
  • FlexiComfort 140 mm S/M
  • FlexiComfort ExtraFit 165 mm L
  • Cotton 156 mm S/M
  • Cotton Flexiform 156 mm S/M
  • Cotton ExtraFit 178 mm L
  • Extra Protection
  • Plus Original 156 mm S/M
  • Plus Large 178 mm L
  • Plus Long 216 mm L/XL
  • Not all products available in all countries.
  • Dermatologically tested cover. For a super soft, comfortable feeling, day in, day out
  • Soft touch cover with cotton extract and extra soft feel
  • 100% air breathable
  • Perfect fit design- adapts to your body movements
  • Also available individually wrapped for on-the-go use
  • Perfume free

Information

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • UK: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • IE: Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • D24 WR89.

Return to

  • UK: Johnson & Johnson Ltd.,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Careline: 0808 238 9194
  • IE: Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Tallaght,
  • D24 WR89.
  • Careline: 1800 220044

Net Contents

20 x Pantyliners

4 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product... but PLASTIC sleeves ???

4 stars

These a super panty liners, they stick really well but the individual plastic sleeves are unnecessary, hence only 4****

Comfort so important

1 stars

Been using these for years. The new design is so uncomfortable, they come apart, not sticking at the sides. Also roughness makes them unusable.

Ok

3 stars

Tesco please do an unscented long panty liner in future, so we don't have to use do of these instead of one. thanks

Bring back original pads

2 stars

These are much thinner - top layer separated during wear very little absorbency . I have used the originals for many years but will not buy these cotton ones again.

