Carefree Panty Liners Unscented 20 Pack

Excellent product... but PLASTIC sleeves ???
These a super panty liners, they stick really well but the individual plastic sleeves are unnecessary, hence only 4****
Comfort so important
Been using these for years. The new design is so uncomfortable, they come apart, not sticking at the sides. Also roughness makes them unusable.
Ok
Tesco please do an unscented long panty liner in future, so we don't have to use do of these instead of one. thanks
Bring back original pads
These are much thinner - top layer separated during wear very little absorbency . I have used the originals for many years but will not buy these cotton ones again.