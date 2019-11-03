By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml
£ 3.25
£0.65/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy555kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3700kJ / 900kcal

Product Description

  • Organic extra virgin olive oil. Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • DRIZZLE & DIP Made from 100% organic olives, checked for flawless taste
  • DRIZZLE & DIP Made from 100% organic olives, checked for flawless taste
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Storage

Store away from light and heat. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of Spain, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Warnings

  • This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy3700kJ / 900kcal555kJ / 135kcal
Fat100.0g15.0g
Saturates14.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 33 servings.--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

This product may become cloudy at temperatures below 7oC (45oF).This is perfectly normal and the oil will clear on gentle warming.Caution: Do not pour hot oil back into the bottle.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Organic olive oil at a good price, it tastes good

5 stars

Organic olive oil at a good price, it tastes good and is in a glass bottle which I prefer to plastic. I would recommend it.

No organic certification

1 stars

There is no certification such as soil association about it being organic ! Why ? Also nothing to say if the bottle can be recycled.

This oil is beautiful - it has the flavour of a re

5 stars

This oil is beautiful - it has the flavour of a really good oil, and it is a long time since I have tasted such an oil.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mixed Sized Organic Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.27/each

Offer

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 6 Pack

£ 1.45
£0.24/each

Tesco Organic Chick Peas In Water 400G

£ 0.75
£3.13/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here