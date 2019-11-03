Tesco Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

Organic olive oil at a good price, it tastes good
Organic olive oil at a good price, it tastes good and is in a glass bottle which I prefer to plastic. I would recommend it.
No organic certification
There is no certification such as soil association about it being organic ! Why ? Also nothing to say if the bottle can be recycled.
This oil is beautiful - it has the flavour of a really good oil, and it is a long time since I have tasted such an oil.