Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal Bitesize 750G

Incorrect Spelling
I have enjoyed the cereal but have been dismayed at the spelling of 'favorite' on the back of the carton. The product is being sold in the UK and should have the English spelling - favourite
Cholesterol Buster
Used as part of my Plant Pure health eating regime with no added oils or sugar, has made a significant drop in cholesterol, and have the data to prove it!
Burnt Cereal
The bitesized shreddies were burnt and tasted of charred bits, not very nice
ok
I purchased this product about 2 months ago and was extremely disappointed to find that a percentage of the product was burned.I ended up feeding the contents of the packet to my hens, who didn’t seem to mind the burnt bits.
Handy snack
I use it as an alternative to crisps - fill a small click-seal bag with and put into my backpack. Snack on them dry during the day (assuming I don't finish the bag) without the mess of larger wheat cereals. [Any chance of you producing "funsize" bags available in shops?]
the packaging show's us what we are eating
we all sit round the table at breakfast and enjoy a lovely bowl of shredded wheat.My son says, "If i could i would eat it for breakfast,lunch and dinner" We love the way that shredded wheat has absolutely no shuger. And you are right,it is just the good stuff.We love the crunch in your wonderfull shredded wheat.THANK YOU FOR YOUR DELICIOUS AND NUTRICIOUS SHREDDED WHEAT!!
very heathly
I have been eating bite size from the day it came out
Great start to the day. Keeps you regular!
I bought this in my local supermarket as I needed something for breakfast, but at the same time, something to with a high fibre content to help keep me regular. This is very delicious. I now have a good bowlful of this every morning, and already I am seeing results. I seem to be going better than I was before. I wouldn't eat anything else for breakfast anymore. Great to eat after having 2-3 slices of toast! Would DEFINITELY recommend!!
always tasty
A regular breakfast for our family, with Cherios and meusli. A gret start to the day
Fantastic flavours
I have always liked shredded wheat but o hadn’t bought it in 2 years. I saw it in the supermarket and I was immediately drawn to it. I bought it and I was impressed by the phenomenal flavour it has now.