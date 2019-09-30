By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Shredded Wheat Cereal Bitesize 750G

5(324)Write a review
£ 3.30
£0.44/100g
Per 40g serving
  • Energy620kJ 147kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1551kJ

Product Description

  • 100% Whole Grain Wheat Cereal Biscuits
  • It is important to have a varied balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Rated by You*
  • *Rated on average 4.9 by 319 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of October 2018.
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • This green banner tells you we've used..
  • Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 113g of Whole Grain.
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
  • Shredded Wheat Bitesize is low in saturated fat.
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Our breakfast classic is made with just One Natural Ingredient - Crisp, Delicious Whole Grain Wheat. Sown, grown and ripened on farms around Britain.
  • One of these is Brixworth Farm near Long Buckby in Northampton. Ian Matts is the 4th generation of farmers to work in these fields. He uses Responsible Farming Methods which care for the soil and help produce Healthy Wheat Crops.
  • But don't just take our word for it; Shredded Wheat is endorsed by Red Tractor, the largest food standard scheme in the UK. It ensures that the wheat we use has been responsibly produced and is Traceable from Farm to Pack.
  • Turning whole grain wheat into scrumptious Shredded Wheat Bitesize biscuits is surprisingly simple. No Extra Ingredients are Added and the recipe has not changed since 1898.
  • Why not try making them even more delicious by Adding Your Favourite Fruits?
  • A healthy breakfast cereal you can trust. Life's better shredded
  • Try Me with...
  • Drizzled Honey
  • Succulent Raspberries
  • Tasty Blueberries
  • Juicy Strawberries
  • Chopped Nuts
  • Whole grain
  • No. 1 ingredient
  • 100% whole grain wheat
  • 100% wheat, 100% good stuff
  • Just good stuff!
  • No artificial colours and flavours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 750g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (10%)

Allergy Information

  • Manufactured in a facility that processes Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day
  • A source of protein

Number of uses

18 Servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g ServingReference Intake%RI*
Energy1551kJ620kJ8400kJ(7%)
-367kcal147kcal2000kcal
Fat2.2g0.9g70g(1%)
of which saturates0.5g0.2g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate69g28g
of which sugars 0.7g0.3g90g(<1%)
Fibre13g5g
Protein12g5g
Salt0.05g0.02g6g(<1%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

324 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Incorrect Spelling

4 stars

I have enjoyed the cereal but have been dismayed at the spelling of 'favorite' on the back of the carton. The product is being sold in the UK and should have the English spelling - favourite

Cholesterol Buster

5 stars

Used as part of my Plant Pure health eating regime with no added oils or sugar, has made a significant drop in cholesterol, and have the data to prove it!

Burnt Cereal

1 stars

The bitesized shreddies were burnt and tasted of charred bits, not very nice

ok

1 stars

I purchased this product about 2 months ago and was extremely disappointed to find that a percentage of the product was burned.I ended up feeding the contents of the packet to my hens, who didn’t seem to mind the burnt bits.

Handy snack

5 stars

I use it as an alternative to crisps - fill a small click-seal bag with and put into my backpack. Snack on them dry during the day (assuming I don't finish the bag) without the mess of larger wheat cereals. [Any chance of you producing "funsize" bags available in shops?]

the packaging show's us what we are eating

5 stars

we all sit round the table at breakfast and enjoy a lovely bowl of shredded wheat.My son says, "If i could i would eat it for breakfast,lunch and dinner" We love the way that shredded wheat has absolutely no shuger. And you are right,it is just the good stuff.We love the crunch in your wonderfull shredded wheat.THANK YOU FOR YOUR DELICIOUS AND NUTRICIOUS SHREDDED WHEAT!!

very heathly

5 stars

I have been eating bite size from the day it came out

Great start to the day. Keeps you regular!

4 stars

I bought this in my local supermarket as I needed something for breakfast, but at the same time, something to with a high fibre content to help keep me regular. This is very delicious. I now have a good bowlful of this every morning, and already I am seeing results. I seem to be going better than I was before. I wouldn't eat anything else for breakfast anymore. Great to eat after having 2-3 slices of toast! Would DEFINITELY recommend!!

always tasty

5 stars

A regular breakfast for our family, with Cherios and meusli. A gret start to the day

Fantastic flavours

5 stars

I have always liked shredded wheat but o hadn’t bought it in 2 years. I saw it in the supermarket and I was immediately drawn to it. I bought it and I was impressed by the phenomenal flavour it has now.

1-10 of 324 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

