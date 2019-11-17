By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rainbow Pepper Corn Grinder 40G

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.50/10g
1/2 of a tablespoon
  • Energy54kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1342kJ / 321kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed peppercorns and pimento berries.
  • SPICY & FRAGRANT
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Black Peppercorns, White Peppercorns, Pimento Berries, Green Peppercorns, Pink Peppercorns.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Packing. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a tablespoon (4g)
Energy1342kJ / 321kcal54kJ / 13kcal
Fat5.9g0.2g
Saturates1.9g<0.1g
Carbohydrate44.4g1.8g
Sugars8.9g0.4g
Fibre27.2g1.1g
Protein8.9g0.4g
Salt0.3g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I have bought this for years ..I love it to bits .

4 stars

I have bought this for years ..I love it to bits ..one BIG problem ..I really hate the new label ..I love the one with the big R ..x its messed up my cupboard ..please bring back the Big R ..x

Very fragrant, gentle pepper

4 stars

I like this, it isn't harsh, but rather fragrant and very pleasant. Not a replacement for regular black pepper though, as it has it's own more subtle flavour, being a mix of peppers.

Nice pepper and great grinder

5 stars

Very good value for money

