Tesco Rainbow Pepper Corn Grinder 40G

I have bought this for years ..I love it to bits ..one BIG problem ..I really hate the new label ..I love the one with the big R ..x its messed up my cupboard ..please bring back the Big R ..x
Very fragrant, gentle pepper
I like this, it isn't harsh, but rather fragrant and very pleasant. Not a replacement for regular black pepper though, as it has it's own more subtle flavour, being a mix of peppers.
Nice pepper and great grinder
Very good value for money