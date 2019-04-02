By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs High Fibre Cream Crackers 200G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jacobs High Fibre Cream Crackers 200G
£ 1.19
£0.60/100g
Each cracker (7.3g) contains
  • Energy142 kJ 34 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • High Fibre Crackers
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 200g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Flour (84%) (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Vegetable Fibre (Inulin, Pea) (3%), Wheat Bran (3%), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk, Egg, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of crackers per pack: 27

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail:
  • Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (7.3g)
Energy (kJ)1939142
(kcal)46334
Fat 18.3g1.3g
of which Saturates 6.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate 61.4g4.5g
of which Sugars 1.6g0.1g
Fibre 7.4g0.5g
Protein 9.3g0.7g
Salt 1.7g0.1g
Typical number of crackers per pack: 27--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Richer taste than the normal crème crackers

4 stars

Richer taste than the normal Jacobs creme crackers, with the added benefit of being slightly healthier.

