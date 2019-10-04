Pedigree Denta Stix Large Dogs 28 Pack

My dog loves these and its great they help keep hi
My dog loves these and its great they help keep his teeth and gums clean in the process!
Dogs love them!
My dogs have been having one of these a day and their teeth are so clean and as an added bonus they love them and always wait for them in the morning!
It's not the product just my dog isn't keen on any type of these products, he tried one but wasn't keen on anymore [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
His fav snack
My dog loves these as a snack after his walk and i love the fact he has clean teeth [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Daily Treat my dog has to have
we started giving one of these as a daily treat to our springer spaniel since he was about 9 months old at 8pm every night. He is now 5 years old and he associates the theme tune to different soap operas ending Corresponding to when he gets his treat and gives a high five when he gets it. It's the only thing we know he will eat even if he is off his normal food, he loves them.
Good features
I tried these with all four of my dogs - my two larger ones had no problem and demolished them in seconds but despite cutting them in half my two smaller dogs found them difficult to chew [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
dentastix
both dog loved them which they of lasted longer but my to really go for it on gone so fast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Favourite treat!
These sticks never last long in the house, it has to be his favourite treat! Will quite happily run to his bed to eat one, only problem is it doesn't last long :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good for bigger dogs
Was a little bit big for my dogs mouth but he had a go and still has it hidden in his bed so think he likes it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
huge
received and skye enjoyed it however took her a couple of days to get through it due to size [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]