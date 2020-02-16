By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pedigree Senior Meaty Loaf Recipes 6 X 400G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Pedigree Senior Meaty Loaf Recipes 6 X 400G
£ 4.00
£1.67/kg
  • Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree Senior dog food tins have all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones.
  • 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Senior dog food tins are not only nutritious wet dog food with selected ingredients for senior dogs, but also make for highly enjoyable everyday dog food meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm. 6 x 400g Pedigree senior dog food Meat Selection in Loaf for Senior dogs with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.
  • Green Dot
  • With natural ingredients
  • 100% complete
  • Complete wet pet food for senior dogs
  • With fibres from natural sources
  • No added sugar
  • No added artificial preservatives or flavours
  • Pack size: 2400G
  • No added sugar

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
  • Can Only: Age**: 5 kg, 10+: 3/4, 10 kg, 10+: 1 1/4, 20 kg, 10+: 2 1/4, 30 kg, 8+: 3
  • Can + Dry Food: Age**: 5 kg, 10+: 1/4 + 45 g, 10 kg, 10+: 1/2 + 70 g, 20 kg, 10+: 3/4 + 125 g, 30 kg, 8+: 1 + 165 g
  • We recommend to feed a mix of complete Pedigree® wet and dry food.
  • ** From this age your dog can be regarded as 'senior'
  • 83 kcal / 100 g
  • Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
  • 0800 738 800
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • www.uk.pedigree.com
  • IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

6 x 400g ℮

    • With natural ingredients
    • 100% complete
    • Complete wet pet food for senior dogs
    • With fibres from natural sources
    • No added sugar
    • No added artificial preservatives or flavours
    • 2 x Original
    • 2 x with Lamb
    • 2 x with Chicken

    Information

    Ingredients

    Meat and Animal Derivatives (42%, of which 95% Natural*, including 4% Lamb), Cereals, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), *Natural ingredients

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
    Protein:7.0
    Fat content:4.4
    Inorganic matter:2.4
    Crude fibre:0.40
    Moisture:81.0
    Vitamin D3:300 IU
    Vitamin E:30.0 mg
    Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):1.5 mg
    Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous):0.23 mg
    Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate):3.0 mg
    Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):1.8 mg
    Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):19.4 mg
    Additives per kg:-
    Nutritional additives:-
    Information

    Information

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My dog loves it

5 stars

My dog loves it

Satisfied customer

5 stars

I have always given my dog pedigree and recently recommended to family and friends I think your products are value for money and I have one happy pet

Best senior dog food

5 stars

I started my dog on senior meat loaf 8 months ago and she is like a different dog. She has much more life, I'm sure she thinks she's a puppy again. Her coat is so healthy and the bet has commented on her chubbiness, which isn't a bad thing because she was getting no nutrition from other brands I used for her. She is so happy which makes me very happy. I just wanted to take the time to say Thank you.

Best dog food

5 stars

I recently tried pedigree after my dogs went off their usual brand i have never looked back they love it all 3 of them.

