Pedigree Senior Meaty Loaf Recipes 6 X 400G

My dog loves it
My dog loves it
Satisfied customer
I have always given my dog pedigree and recently recommended to family and friends I think your products are value for money and I have one happy pet
Best senior dog food
I started my dog on senior meat loaf 8 months ago and she is like a different dog. She has much more life, I'm sure she thinks she's a puppy again. Her coat is so healthy and the bet has commented on her chubbiness, which isn't a bad thing because she was getting no nutrition from other brands I used for her. She is so happy which makes me very happy. I just wanted to take the time to say Thank you.
Best dog food
I recently tried pedigree after my dogs went off their usual brand i have never looked back they love it all 3 of them.