Jacobs Cream Crackers 300G

4(2)Write a review
Jacobs Cream Crackers 300G
£ 1.19
£0.40/100g
One cracker (approx. 8g) contains:
  • Energy146kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.09g
    <1%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1822kJ

Product Description

  • Cream Crackers
  • Source of fibre
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Palm Fat, Salt, Yeast, Raising Agent [Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate]

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 37 servings. 1 serving = 1 cracker

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Be Happy
  • At Jacobs we are proud of our products and passionate about good quality and taste. Our products are made with care for your enjoyment. If our products reach you in less than perfect condition, please let us know! Simply return the product and its packaging to our Quality Team at the listed address. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • For more information visit: www.valeofoods.ie
  • For Customer Care Freephone: 1800 855 706

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (approx. 8g)
Energy 1822kJ146kJ
-433kcal35kcal
Fat 15g1.2g
of which saturates 8g0.6g
Carbohydrate 64g5.1g
of which sugars 1.1g0.09g
Fibre 3.1g0.2g
Protein 9.5g0.8g
Salt 1.1g0.09g
This pack contains approx. 37 servings. 1 serving = 1 cracker--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

good for a snack

3 stars

good for a snack

Simply the best.

5 stars

I buy these for my brother who eats them every day with cheshire cheese on! They are the best.

