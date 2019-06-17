By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Calorie Lemonade 1L

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Low Calorie Lemonade 1L
£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie lemonade with lemon juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  SHERBERTY & SWEET Made for mixing, with lemon juice from concentrate Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks and mixers in the UK for decades. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made for mixing, with lemon juice from concentrate
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy8kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the best

1 stars

Chespish but goes flat quickly and us rather tasteless.

