Tesco Golden Granulated Sugar 2Kg Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 3.20
£1.60/kg
One teaspoon
  • Energy85kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 400kcal

Product Description

  • Golden granulated cane sugar.
  • MELLOW & SWEET Ideal for sprinkling on porridge and sweetening hot drinks
  • Pack size: 2000g

Information

Storage

In certain weather conditions this sugar may harden. To soften, place the sugar in a basin, cover with a damp cloth and leave overnight. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of Mauritius, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

400 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (5g)
Energy1700kJ / 400kcal85kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate99.7g5.0g
Sugars99.7g5.0g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

