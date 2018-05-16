Tesco Golden Granulated Sugar 2Kg Pack

- Energy85kJ 20kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1700kJ / 400kcal
Product Description
- Golden granulated cane sugar.
- MELLOW & SWEET Ideal for sprinkling on porridge and sweetening hot drinks
- Pack size: 2000g
Information
Storage
In certain weather conditions this sugar may harden. To soften, place the sugar in a basin, cover with a damp cloth and leave overnight. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of Mauritius, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
400 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One teaspoon (5g)
|Energy
|1700kJ / 400kcal
|85kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|99.7g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|99.7g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
