Tesco Pressed Apple Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

Tesco Pressed Apple Juice Not From Concentrate 1 Litre

4(46)
£1.85

£0.18/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One glass
Energy
311kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 207kJ / 49kcal

Pressed apple juice not from concentrate.
Our partners have been making juice for more than 30 years. They use their expertise to select the best varieties, at the perfect ripeness for juicing. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit.100% PRESSED Pressed from 8 crisp apples selected at the peak of ripeness
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before opening and pouring.

