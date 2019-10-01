By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Orange Juice With Bits Not From Concentrate 1L

4.5(18)Write a review
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

150ml contains
  • Energy275kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15.2g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 184kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Orange Juice Not From Concentrate With Bits
  • 100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice Not From Concentrate with Juicy Bits
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice Not from Concentrate with Juicy Bits
 

Storage

Keep refrigerated Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown Use by: see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, Produced in Republic of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy184kJ / 43kcal275kJ / 65kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate10.1g15.2g
Sugars10.1g15.2g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.6g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C28mg (35%NRV)42mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

18 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Love this juice

5 stars

To me this is better than some of the much more expensive brands that I've tried. It tastes fresh with a pleasant sweetness. Great value.

I have bought this orange juice literally for year

2 stars

I have bought this orange juice literally for years and been very happy with it. However whether the supplier has changed, or whatever else has happened, it is now most unpleasant, having a 'fizzy' feel on the tongue, almost as if it is 'off'. I have checked the bottles I have, all well within date, and they taste the same. I am trying another of your products (without concentrates) to see if it is better. I do hope so!

Fresh!

4 stars

Nice and fresh tasting,not bitter.Lots of juicey bits.

Buy these all the time great quality and just as g

5 stars

Buy these all the time great quality and just as good as branded juice or better.

Tasteless

3 stars

Pretty poor taste I bought this one and a clementine flavour which seriously had no flavour. Very disappointing

Lovely taste.

5 stars

Lovely taste.

Wonderful real orange.

5 stars

The best orange juice I have tasted!

The best ever! To the lady who wrote that because

5 stars

The best ever! To the lady who wrote that because she lives on her own, she finds it difficult to drink within the Best Before date. Do what I do, I live alone too, so I freeze it in daily portions (usually get 6 to the bottle), then take one out the night before and it is perfect for breakfast.

This juice is not the original juice I bought. The

1 stars

This juice is not the original juice I bought. There are no bits in this juice. please provide the correct juice that is 1.75 litres.

lovely and refreshing in the morning

5 stars

I love orange juice with bits..

