Tesco Orange Juice With Bits Not From Concentrate 1L

Love this juice
To me this is better than some of the much more expensive brands that I've tried. It tastes fresh with a pleasant sweetness. Great value.
I have bought this orange juice literally for year
I have bought this orange juice literally for years and been very happy with it. However whether the supplier has changed, or whatever else has happened, it is now most unpleasant, having a 'fizzy' feel on the tongue, almost as if it is 'off'. I have checked the bottles I have, all well within date, and they taste the same. I am trying another of your products (without concentrates) to see if it is better. I do hope so!
Fresh!
Nice and fresh tasting,not bitter.Lots of juicey bits.
Buy these all the time great quality and just as g
Buy these all the time great quality and just as good as branded juice or better.
Tasteless
Pretty poor taste I bought this one and a clementine flavour which seriously had no flavour. Very disappointing
Lovely taste.
Wonderful real orange.
The best orange juice I have tasted!
The best ever! To the lady who wrote that because
The best ever! To the lady who wrote that because she lives on her own, she finds it difficult to drink within the Best Before date. Do what I do, I live alone too, so I freeze it in daily portions (usually get 6 to the bottle), then take one out the night before and it is perfect for breakfast.
This juice is not the original juice I bought. The
This juice is not the original juice I bought. There are no bits in this juice. please provide the correct juice that is 1.75 litres.
lovely and refreshing in the morning
I love orange juice with bits..