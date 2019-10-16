By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Custard Doughnuts 5 Pack

3(11)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.16/each
One doughnut
  • Energy836kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1194kJ / 284kcal

Product Description

  • Yeast raised doughnuts with custard filling.
  • Soft & Sweet Made with a custard filling, rolled in sugar for a fluffy treat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Custard Filling (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Soya Flour, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.

Custard Filling contains: Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Phosphoric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract, Beta-Carotene), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Yeast contains: Water, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5PK

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (70g)
Energy1194kJ / 284kcal836kJ / 199kcal
Fat10.6g7.4g
Saturates5.5g3.9g
Carbohydrate39.5g27.7g
Sugars4.0g2.8g
Fibre1.8g1.3g
Protein6.8g4.8g
Salt0.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

These taste great! The custard is delicious and th

5 stars

These taste great! The custard is delicious and the doughnut is nice and soft

Not nice tbh

3 stars

Not nice tbh

Curdled custard

1 stars

I bought a pack of these from Tesco Express. Not only did they have no use by date on them, but the custard inside was curdled! Straight in the bin. Usually they are very good. Disappointed

Great doughnuts

4 stars

Very nice, but wish they done vanilla or choc filled instead.

the best, the real deal

5 stars

the best, the real deal

Bland

1 stars

The custard centre is bland and vile, I had o throw it away.

Love these too much!

5 stars

I don’t get the negative reviews - we LOVE these!! Stodgy but not too greasy and nice custard filling :))

stale disgusting taste

1 stars

stale disgusting taste

Disappointed

1 stars

Bought these today and they were frozen solid in the middle I was very disappointed. I took them back to the store only to be told that’s how they are meant to be as they come in frozen and are put out on the shelf to thaw. I’m quite disappointed as I’ve never had this issue before but I will not be buying these again.

terrible

1 stars

it was just like eating a spoon full of over sweet jam. bought ten threw 8 away and wasted the two we ate

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

