Custard Doughnuts 5 Pack

These taste great! The custard is delicious and the doughnut is nice and soft
Curdled custard
I bought a pack of these from Tesco Express. Not only did they have no use by date on them, but the custard inside was curdled! Straight in the bin. Usually they are very good. Disappointed
Great doughnuts
Very nice, but wish they done vanilla or choc filled instead.
the best, the real deal
Bland
The custard centre is bland and vile, I had o throw it away.
Love these too much!
I don’t get the negative reviews - we LOVE these!! Stodgy but not too greasy and nice custard filling :))
stale disgusting taste
Disappointed
Bought these today and they were frozen solid in the middle I was very disappointed. I took them back to the store only to be told that’s how they are meant to be as they come in frozen and are put out on the shelf to thaw. I’m quite disappointed as I’ve never had this issue before but I will not be buying these again.
terrible
it was just like eating a spoon full of over sweet jam. bought ten threw 8 away and wasted the two we ate