Search with a list of items 

Bodyform So Slim Individually Wrapped And Folded Panty Liners 34 Pack

5(302)Write a review
£ 1.42
£0.04/each
  • Bodyform So Slim Daily Fresh Liners are super slender so you can wear them with whatever you like and they're individually wrapped so you can always have one on you. Bodyform So Slim Daily Fresh Liners have Pro Skin Formula. The topsheet layer contains a mild lactic acid, known to maintain the pH balance of a woman’s intimate area. They are also extra-breathable, to help you feel fresh and free. Bodyform So Slim Daily Fresh Liners have CurveFit technology, making them more flexible and absorbent. They are shaped to fit snugly between your legs with a wider front so they stay in place.
  • New pro skin formula
  • Breathable & with balanced infusion

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products AB,
  • Bäckstensgatan 5,
  • S-431 49 Mölndal,
  • Sweden

Return to

  • UK To contact us, please: Write to: FREEPOST BODYFORM (no further address or stamp required)
  • Call our Customer Careline (UK only) on 08000 922 365 Or e-mail: bodyform@essity.com
  • ROI Bodyform
  • Customer Service
  • Essity Ireland Ltd.
  • Suite 7,
  • Plaza 212,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park 2,
  • Dublin 15,
  • Ireland
  • www.bodyform.co.uk www.essity.com

Net Contents

34 x Liners

302 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I've used these for years

5 stars

Ive been using these for so long now there very comfortable and fit perfect into thong.

Excellent

5 stars

I love how slim these liners are they meet my needs and are discreet.

Pads

5 stars

This pad is really good, it keeps you from staining and it stops leaking i would recommend these to my friends

what Liner?

5 stars

Brought these Liners to try out . In the past I have found other branded panty liners to be thick and very much so not discreet . But after buying these I have finally found the ones for me. They not only are , true to their name, slim but they are fresh aswell .

Bodyform Style Confidence

5 stars

Firstly, I thought it was a hoax when I was offered a free trial but less than a week later my pack arrived and I was so Excited. I’m a dedicated Bodyform product user!!! Thank you for your efforts in ensuring that we women have comfort in the less comfortable moments

Perfect for every day

5 stars

Love these as they are not at all noticeable, aside from being pleasantly soft. I'm never without them.

Great thin liners

5 stars

These daily liners are so thin you don't even notice you are wearing them. Would definitely recommend people try them.

not impressed

2 stars

Small ultra thin and frankly not enough fit. It barely covered my underwear and left me feeling like any discharge would just spill out onto underwear. why did it fel like i had constant wet patch in my underwear. ultra sensitive pads great these not getting again

So slim daily fresh

2 stars

These were not very sticky, so moved about a bit. They also had very little absorbency.

1-10 of 302 reviews

