Bodyform So Slim Individually Wrapped And Folded Panty Liners 34 Pack

I've used these for years
Ive been using these for so long now there very comfortable and fit perfect into thong.
Excellent
I love how slim these liners are they meet my needs and are discreet.
Pads
This pad is really good, it keeps you from staining and it stops leaking i would recommend these to my friends
what Liner?
Brought these Liners to try out . In the past I have found other branded panty liners to be thick and very much so not discreet . But after buying these I have finally found the ones for me. They not only are , true to their name, slim but they are fresh aswell .
Bodyform Style Confidence
Firstly, I thought it was a hoax when I was offered a free trial but less than a week later my pack arrived and I was so Excited. I’m a dedicated Bodyform product user!!! Thank you for your efforts in ensuring that we women have comfort in the less comfortable moments
Perfect for every day
Love these as they are not at all noticeable, aside from being pleasantly soft. I'm never without them.
Great thin liners
These daily liners are so thin you don't even notice you are wearing them. Would definitely recommend people try them.
not impressed
Small ultra thin and frankly not enough fit. It barely covered my underwear and left me feeling like any discharge would just spill out onto underwear. why did it fel like i had constant wet patch in my underwear. ultra sensitive pads great these not getting again
So slim daily fresh
These were not very sticky, so moved about a bit. They also had very little absorbency.