Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover Pads 30S

Effective but not the best 3 stars Review from unilever.com 24th August 2019 I was looking forward to trying these as some eye make up can be very stubborn to remove. These felt nice and gentle on the eye area but were no more effective at removing my eye make up than my usual face wipes, in fact they were probably less effective so it is just an unnecessary additional step for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply the best ! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd August 2019 I have always found it hard finding a good waterproof mascara remover wipe but I think I’ve found it. Simple eye make up remover pads are brilliant at removing every trace of my waterproof mascara without any harsh rubbing action. No more sore eyelids now. They are the perfect size too and each packs contains a months worth of pads. These really are what they say on the pack kind and gentle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make up bag staple! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 Where would I be without these wipes! Honestly they are a saver at the end of a hectic day and so handy to keep in my travel bag. No fuss, no mess, just a product product! Also means I can avoid panda eyes in the morning- happy days! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and Compact Size 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 The Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover Pads are the easiest and convienient makeup pads anyone can ask for. It wipes your makeup without leaving marks and doesn't pull your skin. My favourite travel and to-go product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

slick and sleek clean n easy 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 these r so easy to use and do such a great job at getting eye make up off I also used it on the rest of the face and it worked wonders there to there soft and smell nice and easy packaged sadly not so many in the package tho [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well even on sensitive skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th August 2019 As someone who suffers from eczema and sensitive skin I have to be so careful with what I use. These wipes did not irritate my skin and even removed waterproof mascara. They are small and compact so perfect for your handbag if you need to touch up your make up through the day. They are so convenient and effective so i will be purchasing these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job ! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 Been using these wipes/pads the last few days and can honestly say they do work and don’t leave any unwanted panda eyes in the morning eye makeup comes off easily even waterproof mascara!! Also very handy mini size to keep in your bag or take on holiday etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle, effective and no residue! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 Great, easy to use and really gentle on my eyes and lashes. These remove product so well and are lovely, gentle and refreshing on my lashes and skin. So pleased to use eye make up remover pads that do not leave a residue too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 Lovely product smells lovely soft gentle and kind to the skin even delicate and sensitive skin doesn't feel absorbs into the skin quickly removes eye make easily without having to use numerous pads great product a definite must [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]