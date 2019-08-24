By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover Pads 30S

4.5(42)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.13/each
  • Our Simple Kind to Skin Eye Make-Up Remover Pads effectively cleanse your eyes of make-up (including waterproof mascara) and impurities whilst instantly hydrating the skin around your eyes – making them perfect face wipes for dehydrated or dry, sensitive skin. Cleansing plays an important part in a healthy skincare regime. However, some eye make-up removers are harsh and can strip away natural oils, making the skin around your eyes feel tight, dry and dehydrated. This is why you should choose a cleanser for sensitive skin. Our Eye Pads are infused with skin-essential minerals and a plant extract and do not contain any artificial colours or perfume, and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin. These Eye Pads are part of the Simple Kind to Skin range and are specifically designed to leave skin healthy and happy. Why not try out our other products in the Simple Kind to Skin range to help keep your skin hydrated? After using Simple Kind to Skin Eye Pads, we recommend cleansing your face with Simple Kind to Skin Micellar Cleansing Water. Finish your routine by smoothing Simple Hydrating Gel Cream into your face and neck to instantly moisturise your skin and complete your hydration skincare routine. Make sure to also try our micellar water, Kind to Skin Eye Roll On, dark circle cream, under eye cream, Dual Effect Eye Make Up Remover, and eye balm!
  • Simple Kind to Skin Eye Make-Up Remover Pads are tough on makeup, effectively removing liner, shadow and even waterproof mascara, while being kind to sensitive skin
  • Simple eye makeup remover hydrates the delicate eye area, unlike some other eye makeup removers which are often harsh and can strip away natural oils, making the skin feel tight, dry and dehydrated
  • Made with the perfect blend of gentle cleansers, multi-vitamins such as Pro-vitamin B5 & Vitamin E, and other skin loving ingredients
  • Suitable for sensitive skin and contact lens wearers - a great eye makeup remover and mascara remover!
  • Our makeup remover contains no artificial perfume or colour, no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin, as our face wipes are non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested and approved

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Warning: for external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

30 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

42 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Effective but not the best

3 stars

I was looking forward to trying these as some eye make up can be very stubborn to remove. These felt nice and gentle on the eye area but were no more effective at removing my eye make up than my usual face wipes, in fact they were probably less effective so it is just an unnecessary additional step for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply the best !

5 stars

I have always found it hard finding a good waterproof mascara remover wipe but I think I’ve found it. Simple eye make up remover pads are brilliant at removing every trace of my waterproof mascara without any harsh rubbing action. No more sore eyelids now. They are the perfect size too and each packs contains a months worth of pads. These really are what they say on the pack kind and gentle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Make up bag staple!

5 stars

Where would I be without these wipes! Honestly they are a saver at the end of a hectic day and so handy to keep in my travel bag. No fuss, no mess, just a product product! Also means I can avoid panda eyes in the morning- happy days! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use and Compact Size

5 stars

The Simple Kind To Eyes Eye Make-Up Remover Pads are the easiest and convienient makeup pads anyone can ask for. It wipes your makeup without leaving marks and doesn't pull your skin. My favourite travel and to-go product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

slick and sleek clean n easy

4 stars

these r so easy to use and do such a great job at getting eye make up off I also used it on the rest of the face and it worked wonders there to there soft and smell nice and easy packaged sadly not so many in the package tho [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well even on sensitive skin

5 stars

As someone who suffers from eczema and sensitive skin I have to be so careful with what I use. These wipes did not irritate my skin and even removed waterproof mascara. They are small and compact so perfect for your handbag if you need to touch up your make up through the day. They are so convenient and effective so i will be purchasing these again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job !

4 stars

Been using these wipes/pads the last few days and can honestly say they do work and don’t leave any unwanted panda eyes in the morning eye makeup comes off easily even waterproof mascara!! Also very handy mini size to keep in your bag or take on holiday etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle, effective and no residue!

5 stars

Great, easy to use and really gentle on my eyes and lashes. These remove product so well and are lovely, gentle and refreshing on my lashes and skin. So pleased to use eye make up remover pads that do not leave a residue too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product

5 stars

Lovely product smells lovely soft gentle and kind to the skin even delicate and sensitive skin doesn't feel absorbs into the skin quickly removes eye make easily without having to use numerous pads great product a definite must [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic wipes

5 stars

These have been great! They have been really effective at removing my make up in one clean wipe, smell nice, and helping me keep my skin nice and clear! Defs a welcome part of my night routine and helping my skin look blemish free [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

