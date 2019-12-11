Tesco Olive Spread 1Kg

Needs better recycling labelling
Product is OK but I have the same problem as another reviewer- cannot tell whether can recycle the tub in my kerbside box as no plastic code number on it.
Package Recycling notes say check locally... however there is no marking to say which plastic code the tub and lid are made of.
Have you changed the recipe, it doesn't taste the same
Changed for the worst
I don’t know what you’ve changed since you made this vegan friendly but it’s not just the packaging! It is very plasticky and doesn’t melt on toast, crumpets or bagels even when they’re straight out of the toaster. Won’t be buying again.
I have bought this product for a number of years and have been very happy with it but the ingredients have recently changed which was immediately obvious when I opened my last new tub. It is much paler in appearance and on spreading on toast etc does not melt easily. I think it has a lower fat content than previously and it does not taste very nice now. I am using the remainder of the tub for baking and wont be buying it again which is a shame.