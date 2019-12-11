By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Olive Spread 1Kg

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Olive Spread 1Kg
£ 1.80
£1.80/kg
10g contains
  • Energy171kJ 42kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1708.00kJ (415.20kcal)

Product Description

  • Reduced fat spread (45%) made with a blend of vegetable oils and olive oil (21%).
  • Reduced fat spread (45%) made with a blend of vegetable oils and olive oil (21%), Suitable for Spreading, Home Freezing, Shallow Frying, Baking, Sauces, Source of Vitamins B6, B12 and Folic Acid, Suitable for vegetarians, Delicious on crumpets, bread, potatoes, vegetables.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olive Oil (21%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Salt (1.1%), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- And Di-Glycerides Of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Stabiliser (Sodium Alginate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactic Acid, Colour (Carotenes), Flavouring, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D.


Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by the date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator.Once defrosted do not refreeze Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

100 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains10g contains
Energy1708.00kJ (415.20kcal)170.80kJ (41.52kcal)
Fat45.00g4.50g
Saturates11.00g1.10g
Carbohydrate2.00g.20g
Sugars1.20g.12g
Fibre.70g.07g
Protein.20g.02g
Salt1.12g.11g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Needs better recycling labelling

3 stars

Product is OK but I have the same problem as another reviewer- cannot tell whether can recycle the tub in my kerbside box as no plastic code number on it.

Package Recycling notes say check locally... howev

4 stars

Package Recycling notes say check locally... however there is no marking to say which plastic code the tub and lid are made of.

Have you changed the recipe, it doesn't taste the

3 stars

Have you changed the recipe, it doesn't taste the same

Changed for the worst

1 stars

I don’t know what you’ve changed since you made this vegan friendly but it’s not just the packaging! It is very plasticky and doesn’t melt on toast, crumpets or bagels even when they’re straight out of the toaster. Won’t be buying again.

I have bought this product for a number of years a

1 stars

I have bought this product for a number of years and have been very happy with it but the ingredients have recently changed which was immediately obvious when I opened my last new tub. It is much paler in appearance and on spreading on toast etc does not melt easily. I think it has a lower fat content than previously and it does not taste very nice now. I am using the remainder of the tub for baking and wont be buying it again which is a shame.

