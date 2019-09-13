By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg

2(2)Write a review
The Ice Co. Ice Cubes 2Kg
£ 1.00
£0.50/kg

Product Description

  • Party Ice Cubes
  • Cool bottles, chill drinks or even use in an ice bath!
  • Party Ice is the 'go to' ice product for all occasions.
  • It's not a party without it!
  • This product is made with pure British water that is fine filtered to ensure its purity.
  • Have you tried other products from our range?
  • Crushed Ice - perfect for smoothies, cocktails, shakes and juices.
  • Super Cubes - super size, slow melting ice cubes made with spring water for the most ultimate drinking experience.
  • Premium Ice - slow melting cubes for the most refreshing soft and alcoholic drinks.
  • New Ice & Easy Frozen Alcoholic Slushies -frozen cocktails in a range of popular flavours.
  • Cocktail Bar
  • Fancy a cocktail but don't know where to start?
  • Have a full drinks cabinet but don't know what to mix together?
  • The Ice Co° Cocktail Bar
  • app is the answer!
  • Perfect the art of mixology with this easy to use app offering hundreds of cocktail and mocktail recipes at your fingertips.
  • Just search for 'The Ice Co Cocktail Bar' in your app store.
  • Visit our website for more ideas, offers and latest product new www.theiceco.co.uk
  • Facebook The Ice Co
  • Twitter @theiceco
  • Instagram @the_ice_co
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Storage

Store in a ***freezer at -18°C or below. Do not refreeze once thawed.

Preparation and Usage

  • Handling Instructions
  • These ice cubes are 'free run'. Should they have stuck together during storage, a short drop onto a hard surface should separate them.

Name and address

  • Iceco Ltd,
  • Langthwaite Business Park,
  • South Kirkby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF9 3AP.

Return to

  • Guarantee of Quality
  • Every precaution has been made to ensure this product reaches you in perfect condition. If it does not, please return the bag to the address shown including where and when it was purchased. You will have our immediate attention and your statutory rights will not be affected.
  • Iceco Ltd,
  • Langthwaite Business Park,
  • South Kirkby,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF9 3AP.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

wont be buying again

1 stars

The bag was only half full, and weighed 1kilo....

Bland, but exciting

3 stars

didn't taste of much, was very cold. Nice crunch

Usually bought next

Tesco Limes Minimum 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Lemons 5 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.30/each

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here