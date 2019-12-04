A great health option...
Used them for making chicken kabab... just add pita and salad great for people who are vegie or just health consious x
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 417kJ
Mycoprotein™ (95%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate
Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Pieces can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Cook for 12 minutes.
Hob
Instructions: Quorn™ Pieces are really convenient so you can cook differently with them. Simply heat your sauce (approx. 420g) then add the Quorn™ Pieces (350g). Stir, cover and simmer for 9 minutes. Stir occasionally.
Made in the UK
4-5 Servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 75g Portion
|Energy
|417kJ
|313kJ
|-
|99kcal
|75kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|5.3g
|Protein
|13.8g
|10.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Serves 4-5
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019