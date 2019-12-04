By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Pieces 350G

Quorn Pieces 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

Offer

Per 75g
  • Energy313kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 417kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with Mycoprotein™
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain Mycoprotein™, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's; high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Proudly meat free
  • Deliciously versatile
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein™ (95%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Pieces can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging - Guide for 1 pack only.
For best results Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Cook for 12 minutes.

Hob
Instructions: Quorn™ Pieces are really convenient so you can cook differently with them. Simply heat your sauce (approx. 420g) then add the Quorn™ Pieces (350g). Stir, cover and simmer for 9 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4-5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to:
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0845 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 75g Portion
Energy 417kJ313kJ
-99kcal75kcal
Fat 2.6g2.0g
of which saturates 0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate 1.7g1.3g
of which sugars 0.6g0.5g
Fibre 7.1g5.3g
Protein 13.8g10.4g
Salt 0.8g0.6g
Serves 4-5--

A great health option...

5 stars

Used them for making chicken kabab... just add pita and salad great for people who are vegie or just health consious x

