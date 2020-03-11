By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Clairol Nice ‘N Easy Root Touch Up Permanent 2 Black Hair Dye

4.5(222)Write a review
Product Description

  • Root Touch Up 2 Black Hair Dye
  • Seamlessly blends with leading shades, even salon colour*
  • Extend the life of your hair colour with Clairol permanent Root Touch-Up hair dye. Root Touch Up gives your hair colour a mid dying cycle boost, covering roots and greys when used between regular colourings. The targeted Root Crème works in just 10 minutes and with a blend of tones, matches leading shades, even salon colour.* With a colour suitable for you, Clairol Root Touch Up 2 Black Hair Dye, you can ensure your roots are never on show. Make use of the included precision brush and easily banish your root line with permanent colour. (*Among leading retail permanent shades and pre-formulated salon colour).
  • Restores your colour when greys and roots appear
  • 100% grey coverage, even on resistant greys
  • Precision brush for quick and easy application
  • Just 10 minutes to say goodbye to roots and greys

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Ammonium Hydroxide, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Lanolin Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Resorcinol, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Sodium Sulfite, Ascorbic Acid, 2-Amino-4-Hydroxyethylaminoanisole Sulfate, m-Aminophenol, Parfum, 2-Methylresorcinol, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, 2-Amino-6-Chloro-4-Nitrophenol, Tocopherol

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Prep: Use an old towel to protect your clothing and household surfaces. Put on gloves. Place mixing tray on flat, stable surface. Empty contents of tube 1 and bottle 2 into the mixing tray. Using the Expert Control Brush, thoroughly mix contents in tray until completely blended.
  • 2. Application: Brush or comb your dry hair into your preferred style. Grasp the handle of Expert Control Brush with the thumb and index finger at the middle wide section. This will allow you to turn the brush with your remaining fingers to part through your hair and apply the colour without putting the brush down. Part hair with the styling tip of the Expert Control Brush. Apply the colour mixture to your most visible roots at the hairline around the face, part and temples. Be sure to saturate your most visible roots with colour. Once you're done applying the colour, leave it on for 10 minutes.
  • 3. Finish: When time is up, rinse well. Condition as needed.

Warnings

  • ALWAYS READ THE SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE CAREFULLY. IMPORTANT: This is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Caution: Hair colourants can cause severe allergic reactions.
  • TEMPORARY “BLACK HENNA” TATTOOS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF ALLERGY.
  • To reduce your risk follow these instructions. Do not colour your hair if:
  • - You have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated and damaged scalp
  • - You have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair
  • Keep the empty carton and the instruction leaflet in case you experience a reaction.
  • Special Cautions:
  • - This product contains ingredients including hydrogen peroxide, which may cause severe eye irritation and possible permanent eye injury.
  • - If the product gets into your eye, flush immediately with a large amount of lukewarm water and seek medical advice.
  • - Avoid contact with eyes.
  • - Rinse eyes immediately if product comes into contact with them.
  • - We recommend removing contact lenses before applying hair colour. If you must wear contact lenses during application and any products gets into your eye, remove the contact lens first, then flush immediately with a large amount of lukewarm water and seek medical advice.
  • - Do not use if your scalp is irritated or injured.
  • - Do not inhale or ingest product.
  • - Prepare and use the product in a well-ventilated area. If you experience inhalation difficulties, move to fresh air.
  • - Wear suitable gloves.
  • - Avoid unnecessary skin contact.
  • - Do not exceed the development time stated.
  • - Rinse hair well after application.
  • - Immediately rinse any colour splashes on the skin and clothing.
  • - Keep developer away from heat and light.
  • - Do not mix this colourant with any other product.
  • - Do not leave the mixture in a closed bottle (bottle may expand/burst), if a bottle is used for mixing.
  • - Do not keep any unused product.
  • - Do not perm, relax or straighten the hair immediately before or after colouring.
  • - Do not use when the hair has previously been coloured with henna or metal dyes.
  • - Remove all metal objects from hair before colouring and keep them away during colouring.
  • - Do not use metal bowl/stirrer for mixing.
  • - Heavy sweating may cause bleeding of colourant and staining of textiles.
  • - Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows.

Name and address

  • Coty,
  • 14 Rue du Quatre Septembre,
  • 75002 Paris.

Return to

  • Questions? Call 0800 028 4177 (UK) or 1800 535909 (IRE) or visit www.clairol.co.uk

Safety information

222 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Relax, it really Is that easy

5 stars

This is the second time I have used this product, only been dyeing my hair last 3 years, because I wanted “ to go grey gracefully “ as I didn’t have time to care for my roots. Normally I use cover sprays - until it gets too bad, and I still don’t have time to go to the salon, so resort to this. This time went blonde and was little concerned , shouldn’t have been. Delighted with results, especially as going on holiday tomorrow ,so no chance to dash to salon!

Easy to use, great coverage

4 stars

I really liked this product, my main objective of using this was to cover a few greys, which I felt that it did. Coverage was good and lasted a long time for me. I really liked the colour too and was easy to apply to my hair. I would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colour nothing like box

2 stars

I bought light ash brown as closet to my natural colour, and followed the instructions. Nothing like an ash brown, and now have brassy red bits in my hair and hasn't done a good job of covering greys! Will not purchase again. Just hope the red fades out.

Best product for root touch up!!

4 stars

Looks just as good as the professional color. Using to mix contents together, just like they do in the salon, and the color I'm getting is indistinguishable from what I was paying for at a salon. It is NOT messy, much to my relief. It IS tiring, especially trying to get the roots at the back, but it is totally worth it. My hair is soft and shiny and looks like it's been professionally colored. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

3 stars

I loved the idea and concept of this product however it did not live up to my expectations. Although it was quick and easy to use the results were not as good as I had hoped. If you don't a quick fix then this would Do the job but if you want a longer lasting result I wouldn't recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very easy to use

5 stars

This root touch up kit is very easy to use gives great coverage where needed without having to re dye your whole hair. The kit is great as in includes everything thing needed to do a root touch up at home [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok coverage

3 stars

I wanted to try a product to cover the small amounts of grey hair I seem to be getting. I left it in for quite a while (45 minutes) and it didn’t cover as much as I wanted too. Maybe I need a darker colour if I’m going to try it again. If you have long hair like me and you want to do all of your hair, you probably need 2 packages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good for the price

4 stars

I have been using this for a while now and it is a really effective product to use on roots. I also think it is a bargain for the price and much better than other products I have used of a similar nature and price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage

4 stars

I tried this a few days ago and hve to say i am very impressed. It has great coverage and i have very long hair i fist thought one bottle wouldnt be enough but it was. I would reccomend this great product and so much cheaper than salon touch ups! No brassiness either which is a massive bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

Why have I not discovered this product before... Such a fab idea without having to dye your whole head again... My roots come through fast and this was so easy to use, doesn't have that horrid smell like other hair dyes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

