Olay Regenerist Regenerating Anti Wrinkle Night Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

I have wrinkles and its every woman's dream and mine not to have them. I have used Olay products for a number of years and am told I have good skin for my age. No cream will get rid of wrinkles just lessen them and keeps skin hydrated.
I feel this is the best nightcream I have ever used. Also doesn't have an awful smell. Doesn't bring me out in spots or rashes. I wake up feeling like I am refreshed.
Just so important to use a night cream. Nourishes my skin whilst I sleep. It has made a difference.
I didn't think it made a really good job of removing wrinkles though it did improve them. It is expensive too. It moisturises well
Excellent product that just does the job, time after time after time.
Cream is amazing, absorbs very quickly, skin looks fresh. You see how the cream improve elasticity and firms your skin. Product is not cheap but worth any money.
Leaves skin feeling younger fresher and hydrated, love this night cream
My mum uses this cream and she is super impressed with it, recommend it to other, you may not see a difference straight away but within time you will start to notice
Lovely consistency, used daily for years and can’t recommend enough!
I have used this product very good it does improve one's skin good value for money & suitable for different skin types.