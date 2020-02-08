By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Regenerist Regenerating Anti Wrinkle Night Cream Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(328)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Regenerist Regenerating Anti Wrinkle Night Cream Moisturiser 50Ml
Product Description

  • Promotes skin cell regeneration while you sleep
  • Intensely moisturises with an advances amino-peptide complex
  • The super-hydrating formula penetrates 10 surface skin layers
  • Olay Regenerist Regenerating Night Cream Overnight sensation - works like a dream for younger looking skin. Renews skin's youthful look. Reduces the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. Exfoliates, Smooths, Brightens. Luxurious feel and non-greasy formula with Advanced Amino-Peptide Complex renews skin's surface layers revealing newer skin. 1stUse: Skin is intensely moisturised and the look of fine lines & wrinkles is so ened. Over time: Newer skin is revealed; skin feel is softened and smoothed.
  • Smooths the look of fine lines & wrinkles & renews skin’s youthful look
  • Exfoliates,smooths, brightens
  • Formula enriched with advanced amino-peptide complex
  • Luxurious feel & non greasy formula
  • Over time, skin will appear revitalised and younger with reduced visible signs of fatigue
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyacrylamide, Polyethylene, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Allantoin, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Sodium PEG-7 Olive Oil Carboxylate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Trideceth-6, Disodium EDTA, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Benzyl Alcohol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Caramel

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth evenly over your entire cleansed face and neck every evening.
  • Recommended regimen:
  • 1. Cleanse: Cleanse daily with an Olay cleanser to remove impurities and make-up.
  • 2. Prepare: Use an Olay specialty product to prepare skin for the rest of your regimen.
  • 3. Treat: Apply an Olay treatment day and night to target specific concern areas, like around the eye.
  • 4. Moisturise: Apply an Olay anti-ageing moisturiser day and night. Use SPF daily for sun protection. How it works: Luxurious feel and non-greasy formula with Advanced Amino-Peptide Complex renews skin's surface layers revealing newer skin. 1stUse: Skin is intensely moisturised and the look of fine lines & wrinkles is so ened. Over time: Newer skin is revealed; skin feel is softened and smoothed.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse well with water

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

328 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good

5 stars

I have wrinkles and its every woman's dream and mine not to have them. I have used Olay products for a number of years and am told I have good skin for my age. No cream will get rid of wrinkles just lessen them and keeps skin hydrated.

Excellent!

5 stars

I feel this is the best nightcream I have ever used. Also doesn't have an awful smell. Doesn't bring me out in spots or rashes. I wake up feeling like I am refreshed.

Nourishing

5 stars

Just so important to use a night cream. Nourishes my skin whilst I sleep. It has made a difference.

Great!

4 stars

I didn't think it made a really good job of removing wrinkles though it did improve them. It is expensive too. It moisturises well

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent product that just does the job, time after time after time.

Excellent!

5 stars

Cream is amazing, absorbs very quickly, skin looks fresh. You see how the cream improve elasticity and firms your skin. Product is not cheap but worth any money.

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves skin feeling younger fresher and hydrated, love this night cream

Excellent!

5 stars

My mum uses this cream and she is super impressed with it, recommend it to other, you may not see a difference straight away but within time you will start to notice

Excellent!

5 stars

Lovely consistency, used daily for years and can’t recommend enough!

Excellent!

5 stars

I have used this product very good it does improve one's skin good value for money & suitable for different skin types.

