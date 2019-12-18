Funky Farm Bath & Shower Gel 1 Litre
- Funky Farm fun bathtime for happy clean kids from top to toe
- Paraben free
- Contains extract made from organic chamomile, known for its calming and soothing effect
- Allergen free fragrance
- Gently cleanses
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 1l
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum (Fragrance), Trisodium Sulfosuccinate, Disodium EDTA, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Denatonium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol
Made in the UK
- Lather and rinse
- Please retain this information for future reference.
- WARNING: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE. IF IRRITATION PERSISTS CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. SUPERVISE CHILDREN DURING USE.
Packing. Recyclable
- Baylis & Harding,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- www.baylisandharding.com
1l ℮
