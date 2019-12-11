By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 1Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
Robinsons Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 1Ltr
£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 8kJ/2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Low Calorie Whole Lemon Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
  • At Robinsons we work hard, sourcing the tastiest, sun-ripened fruits, harvested in season at their freshest and juiciest. Bringing you the most delicious fruit, in every drop.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Real fruit in every drop
  • Only 5 calories per glass
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 1l
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lemon Fruit from Concentrate (10%), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Saccharin), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Keep yourself refreshed
  • 1 part Robinsons
  • 4 parts water
  • Adding Robinsons to water brings the taste of real fruit in every drop to life
  • Shake well.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • GB & NI: 0800 032 1767
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • ROI: 1800 696 127
  • www.robinsonssquash.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml Diluted†Per 250ml Diluted†
Energy 8kJ/2kcal20kJ/5kcal
Salt 0.04g0.10g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, carbohydrate, sugars and protein--
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 4 parts water. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Robinsons Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Orange & Pineapple No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Robinsons Summerfruits Squash No Added Sugar 1L

£ 1.65
£0.17/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here