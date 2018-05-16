Veuve Clicquot 2008 Vintage Champagne 75Cl

Product Description
- White French Champagne
- Madame Clicquot created her first vintage cuvée in 1810. Composed exclusively of the best grapes from an outstanding harvest, Vintage 2004 has a crisp fruitiness and delicate freshness.
- The unique signature of the house produced from a year with exceptional weather conditions and grapes of optimal ripeness.
By Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II Purveyors of Champagne Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Reims France
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Initial aromas of peach and citrus fruits with a mineral touch gradually develop into floral and more complex bready notes of hazelnut and butter.
Region of Origin
Champagne
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9
ABV
12% vol
Producer
Veuve Clicquot
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Dominique DeMarville
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Veuve Clicquot Vintage is a strictly limited and selective production blending 17 Grands and Premiers Crus only.
History
- Founded in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot, the house was later taken over by his widow Madame Clicquot at the age of 27 in 1810. Through determination, intuition and acumen Madame Clicquot not only created the first recorded vintage in the Champagne region but built up the Veuve Clicquot property to make it one of the foremost vineyards in all of Champagne.
Regional Information
- Produced in Champagne, a small wine region in the northeast of France. Maison Veuve Clicquot is located in Reims, the largest city in the Champagne province.
Storage Type
Ambient
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Storage
Store between 10 and 12 °C in a dark environment.
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin,
- A Reims,
- France.
Return to
- www.veuve-clicquot.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
