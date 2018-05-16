By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Veuve Clicquot 2008 Vintage Champagne 75Cl

image 1 of Veuve Clicquot 2008 Vintage Champagne 75Cl
£ 50.00
£50.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White French Champagne
  • Madame Clicquot created her first vintage cuvée in 1810. Composed exclusively of the best grapes from an outstanding harvest, Vintage 2004 has a crisp fruitiness and delicate freshness.
  • The unique signature of the house produced from a year with exceptional weather conditions and grapes of optimal ripeness.

By Appointment to H.M. Queen Elizabeth II Purveyors of Champagne Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Reims France

  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Initial aromas of peach and citrus fruits with a mineral touch gradually develop into floral and more complex bready notes of hazelnut and butter.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Veuve Clicquot

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Dominique DeMarville

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Meunier and Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Veuve Clicquot Vintage is a strictly limited and selective production blending 17 Grands and Premiers Crus only.

History

  • Founded in 1772 by Philippe Clicquot, the house was later taken over by his widow Madame Clicquot at the age of 27 in 1810. Through determination, intuition and acumen Madame Clicquot not only created the first recorded vintage in the Champagne region but built up the Veuve Clicquot property to make it one of the foremost vineyards in all of Champagne.

Regional Information

  • Produced in Champagne, a small wine region in the northeast of France. Maison Veuve Clicquot is located in Reims, the largest city in the Champagne province.

Storage Type

Ambient

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store between 10 and 12 °C in a dark environment.

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin,
  • A Reims,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.veuve-clicquot.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

