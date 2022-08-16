Impulse Tease Body Spray Deodorant 75Ml

Inspired by freesia and apple blossom, Impulse Tease is part of our fine fragrance body spray range featuring a variety of exciting and fresh fragrances to suit your every impulse. A fun and playful concoction where sparkling apple blossom meets refreshing freesia, showering you in the uplifting combination of warm vanilla and opulent sandalwood for an indulgent oriental finale. Thanks to its handy size, Impulse Tease Body Spray easily fits in almost any bag for you to spray where you want, when you want for an all-over body scent. Now with a brand-new look, you can Trust Your Impulse to look great and smell even better. You’ll be ready to take on the world with your own unique style. Impulse are master blenders of vibrant scents, creating unique fusions to help bring out your best self – you are guaranteed to turn heads with this fantastic fragrance. When applying, be super careful not to spray anywhere near your eyes and avoid broken or irritated skin. Hold the can 15 cm away from the body, twist the top and press in short bursts to release the fragrance. Why not treat yourself to other body sprays and body mists in the Impulse range? *Source: 2022 NielsenIQ data, Value Sales, Unit Sales, Female Body Spray (client defined) w/e 26.02.2022 (GB).

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

75 ℮

Preparation and Usage