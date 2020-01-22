Dove Invisible Dry Stick Antiperspirant Deodorant 40Ml

Buy the men's Dove, save ££, 2 stars A Tesco Customer22nd January 2020 Why is it £1 per 100ml more expensive than the men's Dove deoderant? I thought Tesco was addressing things like this. Getting the men's is better value for money both in terms of cost and use of packaging (50ml as opposed to 40) Report

Greyowl141 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th July 2018 I don't usually use this kind of deodorant but during the very hot weather this is all I have used.I have found it to be very good and will probably be buying more of it instead of using aerosols. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’m a convert! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I usually stick to aerosol deodorant so was interested to try Dove invisible dry anti~perspirant stick. The first thing that I liked was the size of it, it’s very compact so easy to pack. The container is really sturdy too so ideal for traveling. The actual deodorant is amazing, it’s quite a solid texture but soft to apply and went on easily. It’s not at all sticky even straight after use and didn’t mark any of my clothes (including my silk navy top). The smell is pleasant and delicate so doesn’t outweigh your perfume. I used this during the heat wave and was very happy with the results, it lasted all day at work and I didn’t feel the need to reapply during the day. Great product would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Stay fresh and dry with Dove 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I love Dove products, they are so soft and silky and ooze quality. I have been a fan of Dove for many years now but until recently hadn't tried 'Invisible dry', anti-perspiring, anti-transpiration deodorant stick. There were several appealing claims which led me to try this product. I wear a lot of dark clothes and really dislike seeing white underarm stains and as Dove invisible dry had been proven to leave no white marks on one hundred colours I was eager to test the claim and am pleased to say having used it for several weeks none of my clothes have shown any sign of staining. I don't have delicate skin but do sometimes find after shaving some deodorants sting and my skin feels dry. Not so with this product, it has zero per cent alcohol and has a formula with 1/4 moisturising cream which has kept my skin soft and smooth. In addition it has a fine, delicate scent which is long lasting and boosts my confidence, knowing that I smell clean and fresh. It is well packaged and just the right size to be popped in a travel bag or handbag for use on the go. It is true that it 'glides on gently for even coverage' if applied in a circular motion. There is only one negative as far as I'm concerned and that is the fact that although it states 'up to 48 hours protection', in the unusual heat wave we have been experiencing, I've needed to top up my protection during the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Invisible Dry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I loved trying the new Dove Invisible Dry anti-perspirant stick. Perfect for this hot sunny weather, helping to keep me dry and smelling fresh! Gentle enough for use after shaving too. The creamy stick has a pleasant smell, glides on easily and leaves no white marks, so no worrying about transfer to coloured tops. The 1/4 moisturizing cream and vitamin E have left my under arms feeling visibly softer. Impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s too white! 1 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Oh what a big disappointment Dove Invisible Dry Antiperspirant stick is. After my shower I made sure I had dried thouroughly and applied my deodorant. The smell was pleasant and it went on smoothly so a good start! I waited 5 minutes as I always do before dressing and while I was doing my hair 10 minutes later my red top had obvious white marks under my arm. As I changed the marks were visable on the top of the sleeve as I took it off. The marks came off with a wash but I won’t be using it again. I need a deodorant that I can trust and does what it says on the package which this did not. Sorry Dove it’s a no from me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Stick 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This surprised me! I work outside, all day, doing physical work, in the current heatwave. See pic for how very disgusting I look at the moment. Yet, I smell divine! The roll on doesn't sting on freshly shaved armpits (I wear vest tops nearly every day) Has left zero transfer stains on all colours so far. And isn't a heavy scent but still pleasant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible dry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Really nice product! With our recent heat wave this deodorant has proven to work wonders and kept me fresh. I normally use a spray never been a fan of roll ons or stick deodorant as I have quite sensitive skin under arm But this one is a exception. It doesnt leave that sticky feeling when applying and it hasn’t stained any of my clothes! ( I wear a lot of black) and most of all it’s comfortable to wear no itchiness or irritation. I will definitely continue to use and purchase again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth & Sweet Smelling! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Stick has taken me by surprise! I’ve always found roll-ons more effective.....until now! The major plus for the Dove product is the way it glides on and is instantly dry - no more drying your underarms with a hair dryer so that you can get dressed quickly! And then there is the familiar Dove fragrance; subtle & clean smelling. My underarms feel moisturised and my skin feels smoother. Another bonus is that there are no white marks on my clothes. If I was nit picking, I would say that possibly I don’t feel quite as dry after my morning gym session but this is offset by the positive points already mentioned. Would I recommend it? In a heartbeat! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]