Organix 12 Month Blackcurrant Fruit And Cereal Bar

The bars are a great healthy organic snack for toddlers. Small, soft and fruity, my daughter loves the taste of the blackcurrant bars.
Really good product
My girls (2 and 5) absolutely loved these. They thought they were the best flavoured bars that they have ever eaten before. They smelt really fruity and I was very confident in the ingredients that I was giving them something really good.
My kids (1 and 6) tried these for the first time today, they've both always liked Goodies bars. These were quite nice, a soft texture with a sweet taste, with a hint of sour. I personally thought they didn't taste very strongly of blackcurrant though, but the slightly sour taste made them different from some of the other flavours. The kids both enjoyed them though so we'll be buying them again.
A convenient, nutritious snack
Organix Blackcurrant Soft Oaty Bars are excellent snacks to take out on the go. They are soft and a perfect consistency for toddlers, but importantly they don't crumble everywhere! They are full of healthy, organic ingredients so are perfect for toddlers. I would definitely recommend these for you little ones.
Child really enjoys it as a healthy snack.Would buy again.
Packages strangely bloated since a few weeks
I used to love these oat bars as a healthy snack for myself and my children. Since a few weeks, however, some or all of the packs are bloated, so that I fear that something is wrong with them, e.g. containing some bugs that produce a gas. I reported this to Tesco in one of the instances, but have now just stopped ordering them - what a shame!