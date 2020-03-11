By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix 12 Month Blackcurrant Fruit And Cereal Bar

Write a review
image 1 of Organix 12 Month Blackcurrant Fruit And Cereal Bar
Product Description

  • Organic blackcurrant soft oaty bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice and blackcurrant juice
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our tasty blackcurrant oat bars are packed with organic juicy raisins and wholegrain oats, making them ideal toddler snack bars
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 12+ months
  • No added salt
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 180G
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats 47.0%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 34.0%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Apple Juice Concentrate 4.0%, Blackcurrant Juice Concentrate 3.0%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Nuts, Soya and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before see lid

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Switzerland

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 12 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

6 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper bar
Energy 1710kJ/408kcal513kJ/122kcal
Fat 15g4.6g
of which saturates 1.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate 59g18g
of which sugars 25g7.6g
Fibre 5.5g1.7g
Protein 6.0g1.8g
Sodium<0.01g<0.01g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Contains naturally occurring sugars --

Safety information

View more safety information



6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

The bars are a great healthy organic snack for tod

5 stars

The bars are a great healthy organic snack for toddlers. Small, soft and fruity, my daughter loves the taste of the blackcurrant bars.

Really good product

5 stars

My girls (2 and 5) absolutely loved these. They thought they were the best flavoured bars that they have ever eaten before. They smelt really fruity and I was very confident in the ingredients that I was giving them something really good.

My kids (1 and 6) tried these for the first time t

5 stars

My kids (1 and 6) tried these for the first time today, they've both always liked Goodies bars. These were quite nice, a soft texture with a sweet taste, with a hint of sour. I personally thought they didn't taste very strongly of blackcurrant though, but the slightly sour taste made them different from some of the other flavours. The kids both enjoyed them though so we'll be buying them again.

A convenient, nutritious snack

5 stars

Organix Blackcurrant Soft Oaty Bars are excellent snacks to take out on the go. They are soft and a perfect consistency for toddlers, but importantly they don't crumble everywhere! They are full of healthy, organic ingredients so are perfect for toddlers. I would definitely recommend these for you little ones.

Child really enjoys it as a healthy snack.Would bu

5 stars

Child really enjoys it as a healthy snack.Would buy again.

Packages strangely bloated since a few weeks

1 stars

I used to love these oat bars as a healthy snack for myself and my children. Since a few weeks, however, some or all of the packs are bloated, so that I fear that something is wrong with them, e.g. containing some bugs that produce a gas. I reported this to Tesco in one of the instances, but have now just stopped ordering them - what a shame!

