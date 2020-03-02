Organix Melty Sweet Corn Rings

Delicious and the kids loved it!
Great for adults and children
Sweetcorn flavoured ringgs , great for adults and children .
My child really enjoys these and they take him longer to eat than the sticks so they last longer.
Melt in the mouth - Great for weening
We love these sweetcorn rings. My baby and my toddler enjoy them. They are great as they melt in the mouth so brilliant for weening.we always keep a pack in the nappy bag. Just wish they did multi-packs.
Lovely shape for little hands
Really good quality, easy for baby to hold to feed himself and I like that if he puts too much in I know they will melt down. I like having a variety of shapes and flavours for snacks.