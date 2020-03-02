By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organix Melty Sweet Corn Rings

4.5(5)Write a review
Organix Melty Sweet Corn Rings
£ 0.80
£40.00/kg

Product Description

  • Baked corn snack coated with sweetcorn
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • New look, same great taste!
  • Our melty sweetcorn rings are made with organic corn puffs, flavoured with sweet corn. They make the perfect baby finger food.
  • We only use organic corn in our sweetcorn puffs which is gently baked into rings that are chunky and are easy to grab, hold and happily munch, perfectly sized for little fingers. They melt in the mouth too. All we add for flavour is sweetcorn on to every one.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 7+ months
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours of flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 20G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 78.0%, Sweetcorn Powder 11.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.9%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic Certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 5 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (3 rings)
Energy 1894kJ/450kcal63kJ/15kcal
Fat 14g<0.5g
of which saturates 1.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate 70g2.3g
of which sugars 4.0g<0.5g
Fibre 4.0g<0.5g
Protein 8.7g<0.5g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.60mg0.020mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious and the kids loved it!

4 stars

Delicious and the kids loved it!

Great for adults and children

5 stars

Sweetcorn flavoured ringgs , great for adults and children .

My child really enjoys these and they take him lon

4 stars

My child really enjoys these and they take him longer to eat than the sticks so they last longer.

Melt in the mouth - Great for weening

5 stars

We love these sweetcorn rings. My baby and my toddler enjoy them. They are great as they melt in the mouth so brilliant for weening.we always keep a pack in the nappy bag. Just wish they did multi-packs.

Lovely shape for little hands

5 stars

Really good quality, easy for baby to hold to feed himself and I like that if he puts too much in I know they will melt down. I like having a variety of shapes and flavours for snacks.

Usually bought next

Organix Melty Carrot Puffs 20G

£ 0.80
£40.00/kg

Organix 7 Month Crunchy Slices Tomato 20G

£ 0.80
£40.00/kg

Tesco Pear & Berries Rice Cakes 40G

£ 0.80
£0.20/10g

Kiddylicious Strawberry Fruity Puffs 10G

£ 0.55
£5.50/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here