Nelsons Rescue Remedy 10Ml
- Rescue Remedy® Flower Essences in a grape alcohol solution.
- The Original Rescue® flower essences were discovered by Dr Bach in the 1930's to provide support in times of emotional demand.
- Today, people across the world take comfort that Rescue® is by their side when they need to get the most from their busy day. Whether it's a frustrating commute, approaching exams, a difficult day at the office, or even the demands of a busy family life, keep on top of your day with Rescue®.
- We believe that a busy day can be a great day with Rescue®.
- Comfort & reassure
- Suitable for the whole family, including vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 10ML
Grape Alcohol (approx. 27% v/v), Flower Extracts of: Rock Rose, Impatiens, Clematis, Star of Bethlehem and Cherry Plum
Do not store above 25°C.For Best Before End, see base of carton
- To use: Put 4 drops into a drink of your choice or put 4 drops on your tongue as often as required.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- If seal is broken, do not use.
- Bach Flower Remedies Limited,
- 5-9 Endeavour Way,
- Wimbledon,
- London,
- SW19 8UH,
- UK.
10ml
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|627 kJ / 151 kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|Of which sugars
|0.5g
|Of which polyols
|0g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
