Organix Melty Carrot Puffs

5(4)Write a review
Organix Melty Carrot Puffs
£ 0.80
£40.00/kg

Product Description

  • Baked corn snack coated with carrot
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • New look, same great taste!
  • Our melty carrot sticks are made with organic corn puffs, flavoured with carrot. They make the perfect baby finger food.
  • We only use organic corn in our carrot puffs which is gently baked into sticks that are chunky and easy to grab, hold and happily munch, perfectly sized for little fingers. They melt in the mouth too. All we add for flavour is carrot on to every one.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 7+ months
  • Gluten free
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians or vegans
  • Pack size: 20G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 77.0%, Carrot Powder 12.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.9%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no Organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Number of uses

Approx. 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (3 puffs)
Energy1866kJ/444kcal62kJ/15kcal
Fat14g<0.5g
of which saturates1.5g<0.1g
Carbohydrate71g2.3g
of which sugars8.4g<0.5g
Fibre3.2g<0.5g
Protein7.8g<0.5g
Sodium0.08g<0.01g
Salt0.20g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1)0.60mg0.020mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My toddler seemed to enjoy the taste of these carr

5 stars

My toddler seemed to enjoy the taste of these carrot puffs, they were full of flavour which is the type of food she likes!

Great snack

5 stars

Great flavour , enjoyed by baby

These are great. My child loves them. They don't m

5 stars

These are great. My child loves them. They don't make much mess and the portion size is great.

Really good finger food product, love how they mel

4 stars

Really good finger food product, love how they melt if he puts while one in his mouth in one go. Just watch what they touch before cleaning they're hands!!

