By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4(51)Write a review
Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml
£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

  • For smooth and beautiful underarms
  • Smooth & beautiful underarms, contains pearl extract
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection and gentle NIVEA® care
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Talc, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
  • Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.
  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless

1 stars

Totally hopeless. Shake and lucky to get any spray. I have persevered with the product. Certainly doesn’t give the protection promised. I hope to get an apology at least. I have used Nivea products for years ( fifty plus ) and never found fault but this one is a no no

Horribleeee smell

1 stars

I don’t know how to explain the smell but it is super horrible and weird

allergy

1 stars

I've been using it for couple years, however last few months the formula has been changed, in my opinion, because suddenly I had an allergy reaction. Great fragrance, so please go back to the previous formula. it takes literally one application and my skin gets dry and red.

This product burnt my kids skin with scars, itchy with great burning sensation. It's not good for open skin. I won't recommend it for anyone.

1 stars

Burnt my daughter's skin,itchy and irritable

I love it!

5 stars

When i get the product i just said to my boyfriend „nothing special”. Bottle looks like other nivea’s products. But I changed my mind really fast! I use it for 3 weeks but i won’t buy nothing else. On the bottle says „smooth” and my skin really is. I think its the first deodorant which is drying so quick. After one second Im not feeling nothing on my skin but i can still smell the fragrance. I will recommend it to my friends. It is worth to buy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product!

5 stars

Lovely product! The design is efficient and useful, I especially like how you can lock the product so it doesn’t accidentally explode in your bag. As to the actual product itself, I’ve come to see how it’s extremely refreshing, long–lasting, and prevents any form of stains. It also smells appealing and illuminates any bad aroma that could have been under the armpits otherwise. I fully recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Pearl & Beauty Deodorant Spray

5 stars

I absolutely love the smell, work effectively for me for the whole day although I'm not a sport active person but I work phisicly a lot. It's very kind for sensitive skin. Leaves no marks on clothes, just one disadvantage, when apply in closed room, leaves quite stifling air for a while. Generally I love it and would recommend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Pearl and Beauty Deodorant

4 stars

Before getting the product I would want to know if it leaves powdery residue, this product doesn’t leave any white marks at all !! It smells great, left my under arms feeling fresh and lasted most of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Pearl & Beauty Deodorant Spray

4 stars

This deodorant smells quite nice and leaves underarms feeling great, and doesn’t leave a powdery residue, unlike some other deodorants.It lasts all day as long as you don’t do any intense exercise, which it doesn’t seem to cope so well with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea pearl and beauty deodorant

5 stars

Unlike a lot of brands this doesn’t leave a powdery product that brushes off straight after applying, smells amazing and keeps me fresh all day long [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Nivea Double Effect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here