Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Useless
Totally hopeless. Shake and lucky to get any spray. I have persevered with the product. Certainly doesn’t give the protection promised. I hope to get an apology at least. I have used Nivea products for years ( fifty plus ) and never found fault but this one is a no no
Horribleeee smell
I don’t know how to explain the smell but it is super horrible and weird
allergy
I've been using it for couple years, however last few months the formula has been changed, in my opinion, because suddenly I had an allergy reaction. Great fragrance, so please go back to the previous formula. it takes literally one application and my skin gets dry and red.
This product burnt my kids skin with scars, itchy with great burning sensation. It's not good for open skin. I won't recommend it for anyone.
I love it!
When i get the product i just said to my boyfriend „nothing special”. Bottle looks like other nivea’s products. But I changed my mind really fast! I use it for 3 weeks but i won’t buy nothing else. On the bottle says „smooth” and my skin really is. I think its the first deodorant which is drying so quick. After one second Im not feeling nothing on my skin but i can still smell the fragrance. I will recommend it to my friends. It is worth to buy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely product!
Lovely product! The design is efficient and useful, I especially like how you can lock the product so it doesn’t accidentally explode in your bag. As to the actual product itself, I’ve come to see how it’s extremely refreshing, long–lasting, and prevents any form of stains. It also smells appealing and illuminates any bad aroma that could have been under the armpits otherwise. I fully recommend it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Pearl & Beauty Deodorant Spray
I absolutely love the smell, work effectively for me for the whole day although I'm not a sport active person but I work phisicly a lot. It's very kind for sensitive skin. Leaves no marks on clothes, just one disadvantage, when apply in closed room, leaves quite stifling air for a while. Generally I love it and would recommend ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Pearl and Beauty Deodorant
Before getting the product I would want to know if it leaves powdery residue, this product doesn’t leave any white marks at all !! It smells great, left my under arms feeling fresh and lasted most of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Pearl & Beauty Deodorant Spray
This deodorant smells quite nice and leaves underarms feeling great, and doesn’t leave a powdery residue, unlike some other deodorants.It lasts all day as long as you don’t do any intense exercise, which it doesn’t seem to cope so well with. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea pearl and beauty deodorant
Unlike a lot of brands this doesn’t leave a powdery product that brushes off straight after applying, smells amazing and keeps me fresh all day long [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]