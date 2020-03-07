Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Roll-On 50Ml

Solid protection
As somebody who exercises often I find it hard to find good protection. This deodorant protects me from sweat through high intensity exercise and keeps me fresh all day! Can not recommend it enough!
Great product
Absolutely loved the fragrance and was nice when it went on. Felt wet at first but dried quickly. Feel protected with this deodorant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea pearl and beauty deodorant
This roll on deodorant works ok. I find that it smells nice and helps to keep my underarms soft but think it takes a long time to dry. Saying that, when it does dry, it keeps me dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea pearl and beauty deodorant
This roll on deodorant works ok. I find that it smells nice and helps to keep my underarms soft but think it takes a long time to dry. Saying that, when it does dry, it keeps me dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not great
When using a deodorant the main thing I look for is for it too last all day but unfortunately this for me definitely doesnt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not great
When using a deodorant the main thing I look for is for it too last all day but unfortunately this for me definitely doesnt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not great
When using a deodorant the main thing I look for is for it too last all day but unfortunately this for me definitely doesnt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
All day protection
This roll on dried quickly and had a great fresh fragrance that protected me throughout the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
I think this product is amazing it’s not stick on the armpit and there’s no left over residue it completely absorbs into the skin leaving my pits nod just smelling but feeling delight too
Good smell
The Nivea pearl and beauty roll on smelt lovely as I put it on. It kept me dry for a few hours but when I was in a hot room I thought I could see patches under my arms. It did keep the smell away but didn't stop me sweating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]