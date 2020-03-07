By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Roll-On 50Ml

4.5(127)Write a review
Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Roll-On 50Ml
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • For smooth and beautiful underarms
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection and gentle NIVEA® care
  • Smooth & beautiful underarms, contains pearl extract
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Hydrolyzed Pearl, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply roll on evenly.
  • Allow product to dry before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Directions: Roll on evenly and allow to dry before getting dressed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Directions: Roll on evenly and allow to dry before getting dressed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

127 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Solid protection

5 stars

As somebody who exercises often I find it hard to find good protection. This deodorant protects me from sweat through high intensity exercise and keeps me fresh all day! Can not recommend it enough!

Great product

5 stars

Absolutely loved the fragrance and was nice when it went on. Felt wet at first but dried quickly. Feel protected with this deodorant [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea pearl and beauty deodorant

3 stars

This roll on deodorant works ok. I find that it smells nice and helps to keep my underarms soft but think it takes a long time to dry. Saying that, when it does dry, it keeps me dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea pearl and beauty deodorant

3 stars

This roll on deodorant works ok. I find that it smells nice and helps to keep my underarms soft but think it takes a long time to dry. Saying that, when it does dry, it keeps me dry! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

1 stars

When using a deodorant the main thing I look for is for it too last all day but unfortunately this for me definitely doesnt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

1 stars

When using a deodorant the main thing I look for is for it too last all day but unfortunately this for me definitely doesnt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

1 stars

When using a deodorant the main thing I look for is for it too last all day but unfortunately this for me definitely doesnt [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All day protection

5 stars

This roll on dried quickly and had a great fresh fragrance that protected me throughout the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

4 stars

I think this product is amazing it’s not stick on the armpit and there’s no left over residue it completely absorbs into the skin leaving my pits nod just smelling but feeling delight too

Good smell

4 stars

The Nivea pearl and beauty roll on smelt lovely as I put it on. It kept me dry for a few hours but when I was in a hot room I thought I could see patches under my arms. It did keep the smell away but didn't stop me sweating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 127 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea For Women Pearl & Beauty Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Impulse Tease Body Spray Deodorant 75Ml

£ 1.00
£1.34/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here