5 Pack Jam Doughnuts

Horrible don't waste your money
Taste dried out and horrible. Expired an the sameday. Worst doughnuts in the world make me sick eww.
these donuts saved my life
these donuts give me a reason to get up in the morning, without these donuts life would simply be much less bearable. these donuts have changed my life for the better.
l .luv thease from marsden rd tesco their yummy .... full of jam
Gone downhill
Where has the sugar gone? These used to be covered in sugar and now they are not. Disappointed.
Nice, flavourful doughnuts. That being said, I would like to see less sugar (I find myself removing a lot of it), and more jam. Let's be fair though, for the price, these can't be beat.
Disappointing
Rolled in sugar...what sugar? Dry, chewy dough...most disappointing doughnut ever 👎 Will not buy again
Awful. Really awful.
Jam Doughnut, Best Doughnut
Amazing, cannot be beaten as a doughnut.
Vile vile vile
New packaging makes soggy doughnuts
Horrid new plastic packaging, made the doughnuts sweat, turned the outside of them to wet dough, disgusting. More plastics and not even recyclable.