5 Pack Jam Doughnuts

2.5(23)Write a review
£ 0.80
£0.16/each
One doughnut
  • Energy904kJ 215kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.0g
    10%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1292kJ / 307kcal

Product Description

  • Yeast raised doughnuts with jam filling.
  • Filled with raspberry jam, rolled in sugar for a sweet, fluffy treat

Information

Ingredients

IINGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raspberry Jam (21%), Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.

Raspberry Jam contains: Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Pulp from Concentrate (Raspberry Purée), Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Calcium Citrate), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Elderberry Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate), Invert Sugar, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 pack as sold

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1292kJ / 307kcal904kJ / 215kcal
Fat10.0g7.0g
Saturates4.6g3.2g
Carbohydrate47.3g33.1g
Sugars6.0g4.2g
Fibre2.0g1.4g
Protein6.0g4.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

23 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible don't waste your money

1 stars

Taste dried out and horrible. Expired an the sameday. Worst doughnuts in the world make me sick eww.

these donuts saved my life

5 stars

these donuts give me a reason to get up in the morning, without these donuts life would simply be much less bearable. these donuts have changed my life for the better.

l .luv thease from marsden rd tesco their yummy ..

5 stars

l .luv thease from marsden rd tesco their yummy .... full of jam

Gone downhill

3 stars

Where has the sugar gone? These used to be covered in sugar and now they are not. Disappointed.

Nice, flavourful doughnuts. That being said, I wou

4 stars

Nice, flavourful doughnuts. That being said, I would like to see less sugar (I find myself removing a lot of it), and more jam. Let's be fair though, for the price, these can't be beat.

Disappointing

1 stars

Rolled in sugar...what sugar? Dry, chewy dough...most disappointing doughnut ever 👎 Will not buy again

Awful. Really awful.

1 stars

Awful. Really awful.

Jam Doughnut, Best Doughnut

5 stars

Amazing, cannot be beaten as a doughnut.

Vile

1 stars

Vile vile vile

New packaging makes soggy doughnuts

1 stars

Horrid new plastic packaging, made the doughnuts sweat, turned the outside of them to wet dough, disgusting. More plastics and not even recyclable.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

