Durex Play 2 In 1 Massage 200Ml

Product Description
- Massage 2in1 Aloe Vera
- Intimate massage gel with soothing Aloe Vera
- Soft, smooth, silky & gentle enough to be used all over the body
- Specially designed bottle for further enhanced experience
- Massage 2 in 1 is certified by SGS CE0120 under the EU MDD 93/42/EEC only to ease vaginal dryness.
- Other non-medical uses of the product are not within the scope of CE0120 for which the product has not been evaluated by SGS.
- - Durex Play Soothing Massage 2in1 is an intimate lube and massage gel
- - Gentle enough for all over body massage as well as intimate areas
- - Contains soothing Aloe Vera
- - Water-soluble and easily washed off
- - Suitable to use with condoms
- Durex Play Soothing Massage 2 in 1 is blended with soothing aloe vera. It's gentle enough for all over body massage, as well as use in intimate areas. It's water soluble and easily washed off. It's also got no added fragrances.
- Durex Play Massage 2 in 1 can ease vaginal dryness & intimate discomfort whilst creating a sensual experience for both of you.
- Suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. It's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide. Durex Play lubricants may slow sperm down.
- UK/DUX/0218/0005r
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. Use within three months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use: Take off the cap and just squeeze gently smoothing the lube onto your intimate areas and all over your body. And when you need more, just help yourself.
- You can use Play™ massage 2 in 1 with all Durex condoms - just smooth over the outside of the condom when it's already on. Please remember though, it's not a contraceptive and it doesn't contain spermicide.
- Play™ massage 2 in 1 is suitable for vaginal, anal and oral sex. Play™ lubricants may slow sperm down, so if you're trying to have a baby, talk to your doctor before use.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, broken skin or wounds. If you experience irritation, stop using this lube. If irritation continues or if additional lube is needed all the time, see your doctor. Seek medical advice if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you experience persistent vaginal dryness consult a doctor.
- Whilst safe to consume, this is not a food and should be kept safely out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- East Yorkshire,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
