By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Scholl Freeze Verruca & Wart Foot Care 80 Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Scholl Freeze Verruca & Wart Foot Care 80 Ml
£ 15.00
£18.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Verruca & Wart Complete Freeze Remover Kit
  • Removes verrucas & warts with 1 treatment
  • Simple & easy to use
  • Based on the freezing method used by healthcare professionals
  • What is this product for?
  • This product is for the treatment of common warts and verrucas.
  • Common Wart
  • Common warts have a raised "cauliflower-like" appearance and are skin coloured, hard and rough. They usually occur on fingers, the backs of hands and the knees.
  • Verruca
  • Verrucas are more flattened, have hard outer edges and often have small black spots in the centre. They occur on the ball of the foot, the bottoms of the toes, or on the heel.
  • How does Scholl verruca & wart freeze remover work?
  • Effective and easy to use, it works by rapidly freezing the verruca or wart. After application a blister will form. The verruca or wart will usually fall off within 10-14 days and new healthy skin will grow in its place. Do not treat the same verruca or wart more than 4 times in total.
  • What are the benefits?
  • Effectively removes common warts and verrucas in as little as one treatment
  • Precise, targeted action
  • Clinically proven
  • Start to work in 40 seconds
  • Precise, targeted action
  • Suitable for use on children aged 4+
  • Now with precision applicators
  • Over 10 years of expertise
  • Pack size: 80ML

Information

Ingredients

Dimethyl Ether, Propane, Isobutane, Propellant: Hydrocarbon

Produce of

Made in the USA and the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Use - 5 Simple Steps
  • You must read the instructions leaflet carefully before use
  • Have a household timer available to time your treatment, as it is essential to time accurately to ensure safe and effective treatment.
  • 1. Select the most appropriate bud (based on size of wart / veruca) and attach it to the white plastic cap, by firmly pushing it into the larger opening on the end as shown.
  • 2 Place the can upright on a covered table or other sturdy surface. Do not hold the can near your face, over parts of your body or clothing. Place the cap on the can as shown, so that the applicator bud sits in the clear plastic shield on the side of the can. When using the product, use in a well-ventilated area, with no ignition source or near a source of heat.
  • 3. Keeping the can upright and holding as shown, press the cap firmly down for 5 seconds. Do not hold the plastic shield.
  • 4. Remove the cap from the can, with the applicator bud still attached. Do not let any liquid come into contact with your skin and do not hold can near your eyes. You must wait for 15 seconds, holding the bud pointing downwards, before applying to the verruca or wart. This allows the liquid to collect at the bottom of the applicator bud, and reach the freezing temperature required for effective treatment.
  • 5. Ensure the verruca or wart to be treated is facing upwards. Keeping the applicator bud pointing straight down, lightly place the tip of the bud on the centre of the verruca or wart for 40 seconds, but do not apply for longer than 40 seconds. Do not dab. Discard the applicator bud after a single use.

Warnings

  • DANGER. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
  • PRESSURISED CONTAINER MAY BURST IF HEATED. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C / 122 ºF. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN AFTER USE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES, HOT SURFACES - NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR IGNITION SOURCE. USE ONLY IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS. DO NOT BREATHE SPRAY. WARNING INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. KEEP OUT OF REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN. NOT SUITABLE FOR DIABETICS OR PEOPLE WITH POOR CIRCULATION, OR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 4. DO NOT USE DURING PREGNANCY OR BREASTFEEDING. Use only as directed. ALWAYS USE THE APPLICATOR PROVIDED WHEN USING THE PRODUCT. MISUSE OF THE PRODUCT MAY RESULT IN BURNS AND SCARRING OF HEALTHY TISSUE OR BLINDNESS. Avoid contact with eyes. Suitable for external use only. Avoid inhaling and use only in well-ventilated areas. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
  • YOU MUST READ THE INSTRUCTION LEAFLET CAREFULLY BEFORE USE
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • SCHOLL AND DIABETES
  • If you have diabetes or poor circulation you could be at risk of foot related complications. This product is NOT suitable for use if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation. Please consult a doctor or podiatrist before self-treating your foot condition.

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

NO SIGNAL WORD DANGER. EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL PRESSURISED CONTAINER MAY BURST IF HEATED. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C / 122 ºF. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN AFTER USE. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES, HOT SURFACES - NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR IGNITION SOURCE. USE ONLY IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS. DO NOT BREATHE SPRAY. WARNING INTENTIONAL MISUSE BY DELIBERATELY CONCENTRATING AND INHALING CONTENTS CAN BE HARMFUL OR FATAL. KEEP OUT OF REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN. NOT SUITABLE FOR DIABETICS OR PEOPLE WITH POOR CIRCULATION, OR CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF 4. DO NOT USE DURING PREGNANCY OR BREASTFEEDING. Use only as directed. ALWAYS USE THE APPLICATOR PROVIDED WHEN USING THE PRODUCT. MISUSE OF THE PRODUCT MAY RESULT IN BURNS AND SCARRING OF HEALTHY TISSUE OR BLINDNESS. Avoid contact with eyes. Suitable for external use only. Avoid inhaling and use only in well-ventilated areas. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. YOU MUST READ THE INSTRUCTION LEAFLET CAREFULLY BEFORE USE SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY SCHOLL AND DIABETES If you have diabetes or poor circulation you could be at risk of foot related complications. This product is NOT suitable for use if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation. Please consult a doctor or podiatrist before self-treating your foot condition.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Simple and pain-free to use

5 stars

I bought this 2 weeks ago and it did exactly what I wanted it to!

Usually bought next

Bazuka Sub Zero Warts And Verucca 50Ml

£ 15.00
£30.00/100ml

Rosedene Farms Raspberries 125G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.32
£10.56/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here