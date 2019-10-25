By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Organic Semi Skimmed Milk 2L

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.95/litre

Product Description

  • Pasteurised, Homogenised, Organic Semi Skimmed Milk
  • Organic
  • Supporting British family farms
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 3 days. Do not exceed Use By date. Store upright.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 201kJ/47kcal
Fat 1.8g
of which saturates 1.1g
Carbohydrate 4.8g
of which sugars 4.8g
Protein 3.6g
Salt 0.11g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Clean Tasting

5 stars

This is the only dairy milk I'll have on my cereal. It tastes very clean, and I now prefer it to Cravendale.

