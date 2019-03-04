By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Light Fresh Drink Alternative Alternative 1L

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.40
£1.40/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy93 kJ 22 kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.2 g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2 g
    1%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt0.11 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93 kJ / 22 kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced calorie soya drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Reduced calorie* soya drink with added calcium and vitamins.
  • *Compared to Alpro® Soya Original.
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is the mild taste at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • Good deed alert!
  • By picking up this carton, packed full of plant-based goodness, you're being good to yourself and the planet. Alpro® Soya Light is rich in protein, low in fat and contains no sugars, so it's good for you.
  • Meanwhile the soya beans that go into this smooth and light drink are responsibly farmed with no need for deforestation.
  • We'd rather leave the trees for climbing and hugging.
  • Good call.
  • All plant, a little lighter
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
  • Source of plant protein
  • No sugars
  • No sweeteners
  • Free from colours
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Naturally low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.5%)), Chicory Root Fibre, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Flavouring, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Do not freeze.Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 93 kJ / 22 kcal
Fat 1.2 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which Sugars 0 g
Fibre 1.2 g
Protein 2.0 g
Salt 0.11 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients.-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

Taste really nice and goes well in all cooking and cups of tea.

