Lactofree Fresh Semi Skimmed Milk 1L

Excellent Product
Excellent Product
cannot tell the difference between this and ordina
cannot tell the difference between this and ordinary semi skimmed milk tastewise
Fabulous Milk
Fabulous Milk
Looks & tastes like milk; no lactose-cruelty free!
Looks and tastes like milk, without the lactose and the cruelty of the dairy industry. Just what I’ve been looking for! 10/10
A lactose intolerant dream
The best lactose free milk on the market. Tastes just like full fat normal milk, very creamy and very refreshing. You definitely cannot tell the difference
Best lactose free milk I've tried.
Best lactose free milk I've tried.