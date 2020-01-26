Nivea Men Rehydrating Moisturiser 75Ml

Facial Dry Patches
I had tried several prescription products to try to eliminate dry red patches on my face without success. Someone gave me this product as a Christmas present, and after just two applications the patches cleared up, never to return. Use it regularly now after shaving. Absolutely amazing.
Do not like tbe smell
I have been a Nivea user for as long as I can remember. The rehydrating moisturiser I have been buying lately is terrible. PLEASE go back to the old formula or at least reintroduce it along side your new care and protect. We need it back. Give us the choice because I used the original daily and now I use the new one only occasionally. I use all nivea products but may have to start looking to other brands if you don't give us the scent back from the original moisuriser. I moved to a very remote part of Australia 3 years ago and still buy Nivea ebut you have to consider your target audience. Bring back the original.
Great Product
Great product, glad I bought it. Its at a great price too!
Great product
I have been using Nivea for quite a year, and stick to it. The greatest thing about this moisturizer is it is non sticky and it doesn't give that ugly oily look. Great stuff Nivea.
great item
Brought this as a fathers day present for my partner and he loves it. Says it's the best moisturiser he's used. Not oily and feels great on the skin.