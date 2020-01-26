By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Men Rehydrating Moisturiser 75Ml

4(5)Write a review
Nivea Men Rehydrating Moisturiser 75Ml
£ 6.00
£8.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Revitalise skin with intense moisture without discomfort of tightness
  • Skin feels smoother & more supple-looking for a healthier appearance
  • 75ml Rehydrating Moisturiser, dermatologically tested for all skin types

  • Protect your skin against dryness, tightness and harmful UVA and UVB rays with Nivea For Men Rehydrating moisturiser cream. This energising moisturiser leaves your skin feeling smooth and supple and looking healthier in appearance.

    Skin compatibility dermatologically approved, Nivea For Men Rehydrating moisturiser should be applied morning and evening to face and neck areas.

  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Tapioca Starch, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Isopropyl Palmitate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Piroctone Olamine, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Facial Dry Patches

5 stars

I had tried several prescription products to try to eliminate dry red patches on my face without success. Someone gave me this product as a Christmas present, and after just two applications the patches cleared up, never to return. Use it regularly now after shaving. Absolutely amazing.

Do not like tbe smell

1 stars

I have been a Nivea user for as long as I can remember. The rehydrating moisturiser I have been buying lately is terrible. PLEASE go back to the old formula or at least reintroduce it along side your new care and protect. We need it back. Give us the choice because I used the original daily and now I use the new one only occasionally. I use all nivea products but may have to start looking to other brands if you don't give us the scent back from the original moisuriser. I moved to a very remote part of Australia 3 years ago and still buy Nivea ebut you have to consider your target audience. Bring back the original.

Great Product

5 stars

Great product, glad I bought it. Its at a great price too!

Great product

5 stars

I have been using Nivea for quite a year, and stick to it. The greatest thing about this moisturizer is it is non sticky and it doesn't give that ugly oily look. Great stuff Nivea.

great item

5 stars

Brought this as a fathers day present for my partner and he loves it. Says it's the best moisturiser he's used. Not oily and feels great on the skin.

Usually bought next

Nivea Men Deep Cleansing Face Wash 100Ml

£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Nivea Men Intensive Moisturising Face Cream 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Nivea Men Moisturiser 150Ml

£ 5.00
£3.34/100ml

Nivea Men Cool Kick Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here