Nivea Men Intensive Moisturising Face Cream 50Ml

5(7)Write a review
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml
  • NIVEA MEN Intensive Moisturising Cream deeply and intensively for 48H. Your skin feels smooth, protected and comfortable.
  • Immediately alleviates your dry and tight skin
  • Moisturises your skin deeply and intensively
  • Soothes and regenerates your skin immediately after shaving
  • Non-greasy, absorbs quickly
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Isopropyl Palmitate, Distarch Phosphate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Methylpropanediol, Myristyl Myristate, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Trisodium EDTA, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • _NULL

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

_NULL

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

skin care

5 stars

excellent product non greasy after application

Best cream

5 stars

Nice smell...good mosturizer. I use it everyday. Please don't change it..

Its the BEST!! Please don’t discontinue it or Change it!!

5 stars

Im dreading the day Nivea change this or discontinue it Its the perfect moisturiser and I haven’t found anything like it! Deeply moisturises your face without leaving your face shiny or greasy Most moisturisers ive used dont moisturise the skin enough and still leaves my face dry and flaking and even shiny For me applying just water to my face drys it out and leaves my face feeling tight but finding this intense moisturiser has been a huge relief. Thank you Nivea!!!

A little helper for a good morning

5 stars

Excellent product i use it regularly no fuss not greasy

Good quality as expected from Nivea

5 stars

Good nivea cream, used it on dry skin and it worked a treat.

Great Item

5 stars

Brought this for my husband, it's great value, non-greasy a great Nivea product very happy :)

Very Good!

5 stars

This product is great for dry or sensitive skin, it soothes and moisturizes at the same time! Love it! Very good product!

