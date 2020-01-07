Nivea Men Intensive Moisturising Face Cream 50Ml

skin care
excellent product non greasy after application
Best cream
Nice smell...good mosturizer. I use it everyday. Please don't change it..
Its the BEST!! Please don’t discontinue it or Change it!!
Im dreading the day Nivea change this or discontinue it Its the perfect moisturiser and I haven’t found anything like it! Deeply moisturises your face without leaving your face shiny or greasy Most moisturisers ive used dont moisturise the skin enough and still leaves my face dry and flaking and even shiny For me applying just water to my face drys it out and leaves my face feeling tight but finding this intense moisturiser has been a huge relief. Thank you Nivea!!!
A little helper for a good morning
Excellent product i use it regularly no fuss not greasy
Good quality as expected from Nivea
Good nivea cream, used it on dry skin and it worked a treat.
Great Item
Brought this for my husband, it's great value, non-greasy a great Nivea product very happy :)
Very Good!
This product is great for dry or sensitive skin, it soothes and moisturizes at the same time! Love it! Very good product!