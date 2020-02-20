By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam 200Ml

4.5(58)Write a review
Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam 200Ml
£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

58 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Shaving

4 stars

Good shaving foam. Push top not good foam comes out of sides. Smells great reminds me of my mum

Not just for men!

5 stars

I suffer with really sensitive skin on my legs and when it comes to shaving them iv tried every female shaving product going and still come out in in rashes etc. My partner had some of this and i used it and its the best ever no rashes and leaves my legs soo smooth. Only one i use now.

great shving foam

5 stars

Very moisturising and great for dry/sensitive skin.

no fan of new top

3 stars

used this for years and my go to shaving foam, however since the introduction of the new flatter dispenser top have had last 2 tops come off when removing the plastic guard. Sadly having to find an alternative now.

Hubby's favourite

5 stars

My husband has sensitive skin and reacts badly to shaving. We have tried many different, and even more expensive shaving gels but this is his favourite. It doesn't sting and it smells fresh. It softens the stubble making it easier to shave.

Moisturising, gentle to the skin

5 stars

Nice texture, keeps skin moisturised. Left no irritation. Shaver glides over it smoothly. Functional and good quality packaging. Worth purchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soothing and gentle

4 stars

Nice packaging, smells great, soothing on my sensitive skin and my doesn’t dry it out. Helps me get a smoother shave. My partner likes it too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for sensitive skin

4 stars

This is one of my favourite shaving foams. It's sensitive on the skin and makes shaving enjoyable for once. The foam seems to last a while and you get plenty of shaves out of it. It's easy to wash off and has a nice fragrance but not overpowering like some [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Happy Skin

5 stars

Having given up on shaving foam/gel as a result of them drying my skin out so much, I thought I would try again, I have to say I am very happy with the results and will continue to use Nivea Men Sensitive Foam. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Brilliant product. Great for sensitive skin and enables a great shave with no nicks or cuts. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

£ 2.50
£1.25/100ml

Nivea Men Cool Kick Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Radox Feel Awake For Men 2 In 1 Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Wilkinson Sword Extra 2 Sensitive Disposable Razor 10 Pack

£ 3.50
£0.35/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here