Nivea Men Sensitive Shaving Foam 200Ml

Shaving
Good shaving foam. Push top not good foam comes out of sides. Smells great reminds me of my mum
Not just for men!
I suffer with really sensitive skin on my legs and when it comes to shaving them iv tried every female shaving product going and still come out in in rashes etc. My partner had some of this and i used it and its the best ever no rashes and leaves my legs soo smooth. Only one i use now.
great shving foam
Very moisturising and great for dry/sensitive skin.
no fan of new top
used this for years and my go to shaving foam, however since the introduction of the new flatter dispenser top have had last 2 tops come off when removing the plastic guard. Sadly having to find an alternative now.
Hubby's favourite
My husband has sensitive skin and reacts badly to shaving. We have tried many different, and even more expensive shaving gels but this is his favourite. It doesn't sting and it smells fresh. It softens the stubble making it easier to shave.
Moisturising, gentle to the skin
Nice texture, keeps skin moisturised. Left no irritation. Shaver glides over it smoothly. Functional and good quality packaging. Worth purchasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soothing and gentle
Nice packaging, smells great, soothing on my sensitive skin and my doesn’t dry it out. Helps me get a smoother shave. My partner likes it too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for sensitive skin
This is one of my favourite shaving foams. It's sensitive on the skin and makes shaving enjoyable for once. The foam seems to last a while and you get plenty of shaves out of it. It's easy to wash off and has a nice fragrance but not overpowering like some [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Happy Skin
Having given up on shaving foam/gel as a result of them drying my skin out so much, I thought I would try again, I have to say I am very happy with the results and will continue to use Nivea Men Sensitive Foam. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Brilliant product. Great for sensitive skin and enables a great shave with no nicks or cuts. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]