Mcvities Jaffa Cakes Cake Bars 5 Pack

Product Description
- A blend of dark crackly chocolate, light sponge and smashing orangey centre.
- A scrumptious blend of luscious dark crackly chocolate, light sponge and smashing orangey centre
- Individually wrapped
- Splodgy Jaffa heaven
- No artificial colours or flavours
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Orange Flavoured Filling (33%) [Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Orange Juice, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates (Lemon, Safflower, Carrot), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Orange & Lemon Flavouring], Plain Chocolate (31%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal and/or Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Humectant (Glycerine), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Dried Whole Egg, Milk Protein, Dried Egg White, Emulsifiers (E471, E475, Soya Lecithin), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Natural Orange & Lemon Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, 5% Orange Juice equivalent in product
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- McVitie's,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0500 011710
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- McVitie's,
- Consumer Services Department,
- Freepost NAT 4520,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (24.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1657
|406
|(kcal)
|395
|97
|Fat
|14.5g
|3.6g
|of which Saturates
|7.6g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|15.4g
|of which Sugars
|47.9g
|11.7g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
