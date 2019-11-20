By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Trifle Strawberry Serve 4-6 141G

2(4)Write a review
Birds Trifle Strawberry Serve 4-6 141G
£ 1.00
£7.10/kg

Offer

Per portin (217g) as prepared
  • Energy744kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars23.0g
    26%
  • Salt0.28g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ/82kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Trifle Mix with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Original Custard since 1837
  • Bird's® is the original custard brand, established in 1837 and loved by generations ever since. Bird's Custard is made and served in millions of homes where proper custard is at the heart of a good pud!
  • Just add water, milk & sugar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 141g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Flavour Jelly Crystals: Sugar, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Acid (Adipic Acid), Cream of Tartar, Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphate), Sweetener (Saccharin), Custard Powder: Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Annatto), Trifle Topping Mix: Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel, Palm), Sugar, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Stabiliser (Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Trifle Sponge Fingers: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Whole Egg, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Chocolate Flavoured Sugar Sprinkles: Sugar, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Gum Arabic, Shellac)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once made up, store in a refrigerator and treat as fresh food. For best before end see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • The perfect Bird's Trifle in a few easy steps!
  • All you need
  • About 700ml (1 1/4 pints) of milk
  • 2 tbsp (35g) of sugar
  • 425ml (3/4 pint) boiling water
  • A large trifle bowl or serving dish
  • Makes 6 portions
  • Directions
  • 1 Make jelly and leave to cool for 10 minutes.
  • 2 Make custard and leave to cool until jelly has set.
  • 3 Break each sponge finger into 4 pieces, place in a serving dish and cover with the cooled jelly. Refrigerate for 30 - 40 mins.
  • 4 Spoon cooled custard over the surface of the jelly and leave to cool completely.
  • 5 Make the topping, swirl over the cooled trifle and scatter the chocolate sprinkles over the top.
  • You make it special
  • Use skimmed, semi-skimmed, whole, coconut or almond milk to make your perfect custard.
  • Vary the milk quantity in the custard and/or topping for your desired consistency.
  • Add more or less sugar to suit your taste.
  • Add fresh fruit of your choice* with the sponge fingers before adding the jelly.
  • Top with sliced fruit or grate a little more chocolate over the top.
  • *NB adding fresh kiwi, pineapple or papaya will prevent the jelly from setting.
  • See sachets for full step-by-step instructions

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Bird's Careline:
  • Consumer Services
  • UK - 0800 0327111
  • ROI - 1800 93 2814
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

141g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as preparedPer 217g portion as prepared
Energy 343kJ/82kcal744kJ/178kcal
Fat 2.0g4.3g
of which Saturates 1.6g3.5g
Carbohydrate 13.7g29.7g
of which Sugars 10.6g23.0g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.1g4.6g
Salt 0.13g0.28g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Contains fully hydrogenated palm oil. This is not

1 stars

Contains fully hydrogenated palm oil. This is not acceptable when are are healthier alternatives available.

The packet says it serves six, online it says it s

1 stars

The packet says it serves six, online it says it serves 4. That's all you need to know really, I simply doesn't serve as many as it says. 4 small sponge fingers, nearly a pint of custard and 4 floz of topping is not enough for 6, and is also wildly disproportionate compared to what the packet shows.

This isn't a trifle - you have to make it

1 stars

This is a kit. You need to supply sponges etc.

something to be trifled with

4 stars

does what it says on the packet Excellent

Usually bought next

Birds Dream Topping 36G

£ 0.85
£2.37/100g

Del Monte Fruit Cocktail In Juice 415G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Hartleys Strawberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Tesco Sponge Fingers 200G

£ 0.95
£0.48/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here