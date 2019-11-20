Birds Trifle Strawberry Serve 4-6 141G

Contains fully hydrogenated palm oil. This is not
Contains fully hydrogenated palm oil. This is not acceptable when are are healthier alternatives available.
The packet says it serves six, online it says it serves 4. That's all you need to know really, I simply doesn't serve as many as it says. 4 small sponge fingers, nearly a pint of custard and 4 floz of topping is not enough for 6, and is also wildly disproportionate compared to what the packet shows.
This isn't a trifle - you have to make it
This is a kit. You need to supply sponges etc.
something to be trifled with
does what it says on the packet Excellent