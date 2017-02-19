By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 9 Piece Metal Maths Set

5(11)Write a review
Tesco 9 Piece Metal Maths Set
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Contains 10 items conveniently packed in a metal box for storage
  • Includes 6 measuring implements, a pencil, sharpener, stencil & rubber
  • Metal set measures 18 × 8 cm
  • The 10 Piece Metal Maths Set is conveniently packed,which includes 15cm ruler,45° and 60° set squares,90° protractor,letter mold,compass and divider, wooden pencil,sharpener and one eraser. The set measures 180mm × 77mm.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely kit value for money

5 stars

i bought for my 9 years old daughter.and she loves it

Everything you need in this set

5 stars

Bought for a stocking filler for my 9 year old son at christmas. He really wanted this set!

As expected - excellent 10 pieces

5 stars

Just right for the job -excellent value absolute bargain

Everything needed

5 stars

Really helpful just what my twin grandsons needed for their exams

10 piece metal math set

5 stars

Bought this off tesco direct and collected from my local store .from purchase online to collecting from my store only one day very good system and free

Maths set

5 stars

Bought for my 13 yr old son. Has everything he needs for school

outstanding quality

5 stars

i bought this a couple weeks ago for college and I am absolutely amazed at the quality of this product; also the price was reasonable and cheap.

Good product

4 stars

I bought this product and it does the job perfectly.

so happy

5 stars

I bought this a week ago and i am so happy . They are in nice metal case which it protect them from broken easily.

Very good quality and easy to use

4 stars

Bought this for my sons school work and it is very useful for him. Great item many thanks

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oxford 4 Piece Geometry Set

£ 1.75
£1.75/each

Tesco Hb Pencils With Erasers 12 Pack Bulk Tray

£ 1.25
£0.10/each

Oxford Compass

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Casio Fx 83 Gtx Scientific Calculator

£ 13.00
£13.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here