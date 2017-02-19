Tesco 9 Piece Metal Maths Set

lovely kit value for money
i bought for my 9 years old daughter.and she loves it
Everything you need in this set
Bought for a stocking filler for my 9 year old son at christmas. He really wanted this set!
As expected - excellent 10 pieces
Just right for the job -excellent value absolute bargain
Everything needed
Really helpful just what my twin grandsons needed for their exams
10 piece metal math set
Bought this off tesco direct and collected from my local store .from purchase online to collecting from my store only one day very good system and free
Maths set
Bought for my 13 yr old son. Has everything he needs for school
outstanding quality
i bought this a couple weeks ago for college and I am absolutely amazed at the quality of this product; also the price was reasonable and cheap.
Good product
I bought this product and it does the job perfectly.
so happy
I bought this a week ago and i am so happy . They are in nice metal case which it protect them from broken easily.
Very good quality and easy to use
Bought this for my sons school work and it is very useful for him. Great item many thanks